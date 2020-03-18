Jack Robertson said he made a joke with his wife about his candidacy for a spot on the Orange Beach Water Authority Board.

“I’m already changing things and I haven’t even been elected yet,” Robertson deadpanned.

Robertson, Phillip Karagan and incumbent Godbee Smith are running for the open seat on the board. The first election ended in controversy when nearly 700 of the 2,200 votes turned in appeared to have a different type of printing on them. The water board voted to send all the ballots to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s (DA) office to see if anything criminal was involved in the election.

District Attorney Robert Wilters said there was no reason for an investigation.

“Unless some other evidence is submitted to this office, we have concluded our review of the Orange Beach Water Board nonbinding election and have sent a letter to that effect to their attorney, Shawn Alves,” Wilters said. “We found no violations of state statutes that might be prosecuted. We interviewed individuals with the board and reviewed some of the envelopes involved.”

Before the election, Robertson had raised some questions about how it was conducted, including envelopes you could see through and see which name was marked on the ballot.

“The writing on the envelope, the writing was a little bigger on them and they were in another box,” Robertson said. “None of the envelopes have been opened, but these look a little different and they do look a little different. The printer said they didn’t do it.”

The original ballots weren’t all opened or counted. Another ballot will go out this week to the board’s 5,900 or so customers, but the procedures will be different this time around.

“We have had our ballots and envelopes and everything reprinted,” Water Authority Supervisor Judy Sullivan said. “Our ballots will now have a watermark on them so they can’t be Xeroxed. They will also have an account number that is assigned to a particular customer. That way we can tell that no one has voted more than once.”

In previous elections, the ballots were all placed in a box sitting in the office and when ballots came in through the mail they were tossed in the box. Or, customers could come by and drop it off at the water authority office. That’s changing, too.

“We’re also having them mailed back to our accounting office instead of our office,” Sullivan said. “I don’t want to have any doubt that the election is done properly. We’ve never had a problem before and I’ve been here for 32 years and I have never had an issue with an election until this time. These are things we thought we’d do to keep anyone from doubting anything.”

The deadline for turning in ballots is noon on Monday, April 13, but Sullivan was uncertain if they would be opened and counted that afternoon or the following morning. The water authority doesn’t have to have elections for its board but Sullivan said it has them because they want customers to have a say on who represents them on the board.