Food truck operators can fire up their kitchens and hit the road for Spanish Fort after city councilors unanimously approved an ordinance establishing regulations for their operation at the regular council meeting Oct. 3.

Going into effect around the first week of November, the ordinance brings the city into a branch of food service boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mayor Mike McMillan.

“When restaurants were closed [during the COVID-19 pandemic], we had food trucks in the neighborhoods and there [were] no regulations,” McMillan said. “They didn’t have business licenses, they weren’t collecting sales tax, Board of Health, everything that goes with it. We had to get control of what [they] were doing out there, and this was a way for us to achieve it.”

No citizens showed up to voice approval or disapproval at Monday’s public hearing. In fact, McMillan said, neither he nor the council’s five other members received any kind of feedback from the community regarding the ordinance.

The attitude of Spanish Fort’s brick-and-mortar restaurants was also of particular concern to the council, he said, but no comments in opposition or support came from those business owners either.

“We’ve heard no comments from any of them, so I feel very confident we’ve done a good job,” McMillan said. “I think it’s good for our citizens.”

As Lagniappe previously reported, food truck operators must purchase a business license and a $40 operating permit from the city and pass inspections by the Spanish Fort Fire Department and the Baldwin County Health Department before they can open for business. They are also responsible for paying sales taxes and those of any other special tax districts in which they park.

Food trucks can only operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and spend no more than three straight days in one location or visit more than two locations per day. Written approval is also required from business or property owners wherever the trucks set up to work. Only one food truck can operate in a subdivision a day, and no more than two trucks can park at the same location without permission from the city.

At least 500 feet must separate a food truck from a brick-and-mortar restaurant, unless the restaurant owner runs the truck or gives permission for a truck to be there. Trucks must also sit off any public right of way, and can only use a menu board and signs on their vehicles to attract customers, not lights or noisemakers.

Ordinance violations carry a $250 or $500 fine and a possible six months in jail. The council can revoke the ordinance as they see fit.

McMillan said the public could enjoy the food trucks at neighborhood block parties, sports events, school functions or in shopping centers where there are no restaurants, and called it “good for everyone involved.”

“This is an opportunity for them to do it and do it the right way and have all the certifications they need,” he said.