A national nonprofit is asking Mobilians to hit the gridiron to help the families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

The Fallen Officers, in support of the Robert L. Zore Foundation, will host a round-robin, single-elimination flag football tournament on Sunday, July 28 to honor the family of Sean Tuder, a Mobile Police officer killed in January,

Organizer Mike Randall said the Fallen Officers is looking for friends, families and coworkers to sign up to participate in seven-to-12 member teams as part of the Sean Tuder Blue Bowl to play co-ed flag football at the Jaguar training center on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

The Fallen Officers have done similar events in other parts of the country to honor other officers and it has always been successful, Randall said.

“It’s an amazing event,” he said. “Every one we’ve done, people say, ‘I can’t wait to do it.’ We just need residents and businesses to get to know about it.”

Teams can sign up online at thefallenofficers.com or seantuder.com. The fee is $600 per team, but that comes with breakfast, lunch and a T-shirt, Randall said. There is free admission for spectators. The deadline to register teams is Thursday, July 25. The winning team will take home a trophy, bragging rights and be invited to a national gala held in Naples, Florida.

Children 10 and up are allowed to play on the teams and each team has to include at least one woman, Randall said.

Sixty percent of the proceeds for the event will go to Tuder’s family, while 40 percent will go to support other families of fallen officers, Randall said.

Tuder, 30, was killed in January near the Peach Place Inn apartment complex on Leroy Stevens Road while attempting to serve an arrest warrant. Police named 19-year-old Marco Perez as the shooter. According to police, Tuder was off duty at the time but requested and received authorization to investigate a tip that Perez had been spotted at the apartment complex.

Scholarship

In addition to the football tournament, the group will present its inaugural Sean Tuder College Scholarship to an applicant on Saturday, July 27.

To apply, a student must have at least a 2.5 GPA and they must have a parent or relative that is active or retired law enforcement. Also the applicant must be interested in a major in criminal justice, public safety or law and must live in Mobile County. To apply, students can go to thefallenofficers.com and submit the application for consideration.