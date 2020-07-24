According to a news release this morning, the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission, along with Team Magic, Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals, the city of Gulf Shores and The Hangout announce the cancellation of the Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon and Tri-It-On sprint triathlon, which was scheduled Sept. 12 in Gulf Shores. The events have been cancelled to prioritize the health and wellness of participants, volunteers and staff.

“It’s difficult to announce event cancellations, particularly long-standing events like the Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon, which promotes fitness and wellness,” said Beth Gendler, vice president of sales for the Sports Commission. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Sports Commission and our partners have decided to cancel this event to contribute to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and focus on safely, healthily and purposefully bringing back events to Alabama’s beaches.”

Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals has served as the title sponsor of the triathlon since 2008. The Sports Commission, Team Magic and Brett/Robinson will work towards making the Sept. 11, 2021 event better than before with the wellness of participants top-of-mind for fresh-air fun and fitness in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

For information on upcoming athletic events along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit GulfShores.com/Sports, or call 1-800-745-SAND. To learn more about Team Magic, visit Team-Magic.com. To make reservations for the 2021 triathlon or a beach vacation, go to Brett-Robinson.com.