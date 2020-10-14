Well, well, well. It was quite the nail-biter for both Auburn and Alabama fans last Saturday. Now, Alabama has Georgia to contend with and Auburn should have an easier time with South Carolina — if they don’t, how many more fans will be jumping off the Gus Bus? Or maybe in front of it? Don’t get down. You know, he’ll end up beating Alabama and all will be forgiven. That’s how we will know all is right with the world once again.

Oscar Wins!

Speaking of nail-biters, it came down to the wire, but Mobile dog Oscar won Garden & Gun’s “Good Dog” contest, with a rather astonishing 44,108 votes. For perspective, the total turnout in the last Mobile mayoral election was 49,913. (Does that make us sad or happy? Discuss amongst yourselves.)

The blind Bluetick Coonhound bested Hank, a Blue Heeler from New Jersey, who garnered an almost-equally-impressive 42,943 votes.

Oscar won hearts from Midtown to Montrose and had the full support of his community.

He will be featured in the December/January issue of G&G. Congrats!

Mullet Toss is Back

For those who missed tossing fish across the state line earlier this spring, Flora-Bama announced this week they are bringing back Mullet Toss on the weekend of October 23-25. And though it may be a little chilly, they are also bringing back the Miss Mullet Bikini Contest. Hopefully, the Miss Mullet hopefuls didn’t pack on the “quarantine 15” like the Boozester did! But who cares if they did – maybe it can be the Miss Mullet Swimdress Contest. I would sign up for that one!

You can find out about all of the festivities and fish-throwing fun at florabama.com.

Well, kids, that’s all I have this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ Oscar or fish-throwin’ lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!