Donors to and supporters of the late Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie say that by urging voters to still vote for him, they are trying to give residents of District 2 a choice, as a runoff election approaches.

Manzie, the incumbent who died Sunday, Sept. 19, is still on the ballot facing challenger William Carroll in a runoff for the seat on Oct. 5. Manzie received 47 percent of the vote during the Aug. 24 municipal election and Carroll received 22 percent. Manzie passed away after years of fighting kidney disease.

Should Manzie win Tuesday’s runoff, it would essentially “hit the reset button” on the race, causing a special election to take place. This could allow new candidates to enter the race for the D2 seat.

Bob Isakson, a friend and supporter of D2 residents still selecting Manzie on Tuesday, told Lagniappe a special election would give voters additional choices for who can take the seat.

“Seventy-seven percent of the people in District 2 didn’t vote for the only candidate on the ballot that’s alive,” Isakson said. “If you vote for Levon, you’ll have a free and fair election. It’s fair to allow people to run who didn’t get in the race. A number of candidates will get in on that.”

One such candidate could be James Averhart. A veteran, Averhart ran as the Democratic nominee for Alabama’s District 1 Congressional seat last year against then-Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl. Carl won the seat in Congress.

Averhart didn’t confirm he would run for City Council, but said he’s been thinking about it and has received support from a number of residents.

“I would not run against (Manzie),” he said. “I have too much respect for him. I have no interest (in running) right now, but if the people vote for a deceased candidate, that’s saying something.”

As for Manzie’s opposition in the runoff, Carroll said it’s in the best interest of the district and the city for the election to end on Tuesday.

“Right now, the district and our city needs for the process to be completed Oct. 5,” he said.

Carroll did not comment on whether he would run again if a special election comes to pass. Mark Minnaert, who finished third in August, previously told Lagniappe he’d consider running again. Former NBA player Jason Caffey, who finished fourth in the regular race for the seat, did not immediately return a call seeking comment for this story.

Big donors in the form of Political Action Committees (PACs) are spending money in the race to see Manzie win. One such group called TSA PAC recently sent mailers out to District 2 voters. The most recent mailers were sent out prior to Manzie’s death, the group said, but there are more planned.

The group, which described itself in filings with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office as one that supports conservative Alabama legislative and constitutional office candidates, was founded on Aug. 31 and has been funded exclusively to this point through $30,000 from an entity named Southern Impact Group, LLC out of Auburn, according to state records.

Southern Impact Group received $38,000 from South Alabamians for Good Government through two payments on Sept. 15.. That PAC is led by Richard Weavil and has been supported between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 by contributions from Joe Bullard, Thomas Latham, David Marks, Frank Lott III and Fred Stimpson, brother of Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

South Alabamians for Good Government was initially started to support the election of former Alabama Gov. Bob Riley. It has since branched out to support local candidates in a number of local elections. In 2021, it supported a number of candidates for municipal office. In a Nov. 20 report, however, the PAC supported District 1 candidate Cory Penn to the tune of $5,000;, District 6 candidates Josh Woods and Scott Jones to the tune of $4,000 and $15,000 respectively. It has also supported newly elected District 4 candidate Ben Reynolds.

In a previous story, Lagniappe confirmed that South Alabamians for Good Government supported District 1 candidate Herman Thomas. When asked, Weevil said, a pro-annexation stance was one reason the PAC chose to support the candidates it did.

The registered agent for Southern Impact Group is John (Tripp) Skipper III. Skipper is also named the chairman of the TSA PAC. Southern Impact LLC has been formed since 2018, records indicate.

TSA PAC has spent almost all of the money contributed to this point, or $28,122 on advertising with an Arlington, Va.-based marketing firm called SP1 strategies. Records show TSA spent sums of $9,937 and $10,185 on Sept. 20, as well as $8,000 on Sept. 23.