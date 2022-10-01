The Mobile Christian football team has endured a tough few days. It was reported late this week the Leopards had self-reported an issue to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) concerning the use of an ineligible player. After a review, the AHSAA announced Mobile Christian must forfeit its four wins from this season, dropping the Leopards from a 4-2 overall record to an 0-6 record.

The disappointment continued Friday night when Mobile Christian lost a Class 3A, Region 1 game to Hillcrest-Evergreen, 29-28 in overtime. The loss dropped the Leopards to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in Region 1 play.

Mobile Christian entered the week ranked No. 8 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 3A poll. It is expected the Leopards will not be ranked next week.

On the field, Mobile Christian has wins over Pike Liberal Arts (35-3), W.S. Neal (34-0), Excel (35-14) and Monroe County (48-6). All those games are now losses. The Leopards lost on the field to Athens, Ga., Academy (23-7) and last week to Pensacola Catholic (31-28 in overtime).

The Leopards are slated to play at home against Cottage Hill Christian next Friday night, followed by a home game against Flomaton the following week to close out the season.