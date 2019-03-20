Photo | OWA

OWA General Manager Steve Honeycutt said the second phase of expansion at the Foley dining, amusement and shopping destination is underway in a big way. Visitors will be able to see the fruition of that work this summer.

“We opened in 2017 and we always had intentions of having a phase two, if you will, and trying to continue to expand the property, and that’s exactly what we are doing,” Honeycutt said. “We’re pretty excited about the things going on. There’s going to be a lot of things opening this year and I just came from a meeting where we’re talking about two years from now already.

“It’s been baby steps along the way, but now we’re taking giant steps.”

Two new restaurants, an entertainment venue, a new ride and entry options in the amusement park, and general entertainment throughout downtown are in the works or already operating. Honeycutt says it’s all an effort to offer visitors more options for fun.

“We wanted to become a destination,” Honeycutt said. “That was our goal from day one, and that will be our goal until we get there. We know we’re not quite there yet.”

One of the most talked about additions is the Paula Deen Family Restaurant now under construction. The frame of the building is complete, but inside dirt is still being moved as it’s scheduled for a summertime opening.

“We are so looking forward to opening a new Paula Deen Family Restaurant in Foley,” Phoenix Hospitality and Entertainment CEO Rajat Shah said. “We are currently hiring staff and making other plans to be ready to open in the summer of 2019. This is a growing, dynamic area and we are looking forward to being a part of the continued growth and expansion of Baldwin County.”

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant is also expected to have a summer opening. This unique concept restaurant has locations in New Orleans, Key West, Costa Rica and Aruba and advertises “Great Food, Killer Drinks, Great Company.”

In the Park at OWA, an indoor Mystic Mansion ride offers a scary-but-air-conditioned entertainment option. It’s an interactive attraction where riders can shoot lasers at the scary characters along the way. Also in the park, a free non-rider’s pass is available for those who want to go in with family members but not get on the rides.

The Legends Theater will include a steady stream of tribute artists similar to what the company offers in Branson, Missouri, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Marketing Director Kristin Hellmich said there will likely be shows six nights a week.

“There will be seating for 400 on the floor, a concession area as well as a mezzanine level for private parties,” Hellmich said.

Other entertainment options will be the Brandon Styles magic and impersonations show, a return of the free GLOWA dance party five nights a week in Downtown OWA and a new fountain-light show set to music and to be presented nightly.

Hellmich said OWA officials are in preliminary discussions about adding a water park in the future, and will consider both indoor and outdoor options for the attraction.

OWA opens daily at 11 a.m. and access to downtown shopping and dining is free. A day pass to enjoy the rides costs $34.99 with discounted tickets for seniors, military personnel and children and ages 3 and under can enter for free.