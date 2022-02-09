Photos courtesy of OWA

An artist’s rendering shows the 30,000-square-foot wave pool Big Water Bay, part of Tropic Falls at OWA, the rebranded name for The Park at OWA.

OWA Parks & Resort announced a new name for its 14-acre amusement park that features 23 rides and attractions. The new Tropic Falls at OWA will encompass both the amusement park and the $70 million indoor water park and wave pool set to open in May.

Inspired by OWA’s meaning of “big water” as derived from the Muscogee Creek language, the entire amusement park will now be filled with tropical touches allowing guests to feel like they have stepped into an island paradise.

This includes a complete makeover of the front gate and an expansion of tropical theming throughout the parks.

Guests can enjoy the amusement park on weekends during the winter season, even while construction is taking place at the entrance.

“We are incredibly proud of OWA, the direction it’s moving and the economic impact it continues to have on not only the local community but state as well,” Cody Williams, president/CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority, said. “With the addition of the new indoor water park and the wave pool, we will be creating an additional 400 new jobs for our community. That opportunity to create such a strong impact for our community is something we hold to the highest regard.”

In addition to those 400 direct employment jobs, 250 construction workers are currently building the indoor water park, while another 150 construction workers are expected to be added over the next few months.

As far as those water park and wave pool jobs, hiring is set to begin later this month for full-time and part-time positions.

The water park boasts 100,000 square feet of indoor space, 11 water slides, the Castaway Creek lazy river and more.

Thrill-seekers will enjoy the six slides, including Tangerine Scream, a 75-foot free-fall slide with a drop floor, and Piranha Plunge, a 75-foot super loop with a drop floor.

The water park also features outdoor amenities like the 30,000-square-foot wave pool Big Water Bay, a surf simulator, private cabana rentals and an outdoor restaurant, Smugglers Café.

“Upon completion, Tropic Falls will be the only indoor water park in the United States with a retractable wall and retractable roof, allowing for the ultimate experience in Coastal Alabama climate control,” Kristin Hellmich, director of marketing and public relations for OWA Parks & Resort, said.

Tropic Falls has introduced a toucan as its first mascot. Guests can vote on their favorite name for this tropical friend or suggest one themselves. Go to the OWA Parks & Resort Facebook page to find the survey link for voting.

In addition to the amusement and water park, the OWA resort includes Downtown OWA with 154,000 square feet of retail space and restaurants, and a 150-room Marriott TownePlace Suites. A luxury RV resort with more than 150 sites is opening this fall.

All three phases of the OWA development mark a $340 million investment in the Foley community, with future plans to develop the entire 520-acre site.