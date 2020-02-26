The coming of a luxury RV park to the OWA entertainment complex has Foley officials changing plans on a couple of road extensions west of the sprawling amusement park, shopping district and the Foley Sports Tourism facility.

City officials say the plan is to extend South Pecan Street farther south to meet up with the northern end of Pride Drive. The previous plan was to extend a road west of the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermen’s Market, Moe’s Original BBQ and Wolf Bay Lodge northerly to a connection with Stabler Drive.

“We built Stabler that connects Juniper to Pride and then there’s a little stub road right before you get to Wolf Bay, but it kind of goes north and then turns right and comes out between Moe’s and Wolf Bay Lodge,” City Engineer Chad Christian said. “The idea there would be to extend that straight on up to connect to Stabler, so Stabler would connect to Juniper, Pride and County Road 20.”

That road would be a traffic reliever for Juniper, giving residents and visitors another way to access the restaurants and market.

“There’s a plan to extend that due north to connect with Stabler so that, say, you were coming down Juniper and you wanted to go to Wolf Bay Lodge, you could turn on Stabler and then turn on this connector and not have to get out on County Road 20,” Christian said.

That plan has been delayed, according to City Administrator Michael Thompson, but will be put back on the table in fiscal year 2021. The coming of the new RV park made the South Pecan extension a more pressing need.

“Right now, it comes due south and ends at South Lay Lane, which is a very narrow, practically one-lane road that goes over into the Layville area, as they call it,” Christian said. “We would just be taking South Pecan straight south through the margin of the property where the CIEDA RV park is going and then it would connect into the Pride Drive’s northern roundabout.”

CIEDA is the Creek Indian Enterprise Development Authority, the owners of OWA. Besides the new RV park, officials there are also planning an indoor waterpark for the complex.

Christian said the total cost of the extension of South Pecan would be about $250,000, but the city would see cost savings by doing the base work.

“We estimate the cost to be $252,000 total, comprised of $102,000 in materials and equipment rental, with labor performed by public works, and $150,000 paving bid cost,” Christian said. “The engineer’s estimate is $442,000 to publicly bid the project, so you can see the potential savings from using public works.”

Councilman Ralph Hellmich said the South Pecan extension is a priority because it provides another north-south road for traffic flow.

“There is no other road [to the] east until you get to the Beach Express,” Hellmich said at a recent City Council meeting. “On the west side of Foley we have Cedar Street and Hickory Street and it kind of splits the traffic, so Pecan should be equivalent to Hickory on our east side.”

Christian said it is expected to take six to eight months to complete the project.