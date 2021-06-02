Mobile’s first full-scale brewery and taproom is under new management. Serda Brewing Co. became Oyster City Brewing as of June 1.

Since entering the Alabama market in March, the Apalachicola-based brewery has seen success and wanted a foothold in the area, Chief Operating Officer Clayton Mathis said.

“We have had great success in Alabama and the region,” he said. “We feel it’s going to be a great fit in Mobile.”

John Serda, the owner of Serda Brewing, said last week Oyster City made a good offer and although he didn’t want to sell, recent issues within the brewing landscape, like an ongoing can shortage, convinced him it was a good time.

Oyster City features five core beers and a host of seasonal offerings, Mathis said. The five staples include a brown ale, a German-style lager, a mango-infused pale ale, a blonde ale and a regular IPA. All of those beers are distributed throughout the area, Mathis said, including an amber and golden ale. The brewery also brings six to seven seasonal beers to market each year, Mathis said.

Once the transfer takes place June 1, it could take Oyster City anywhere between two and three months to get up and running, Mathis said. The new owners will renovate the space to change the branding, but the majority of that time will be spent trying to obtain federal and state licenses, he said.

The brewery is also opening up a location in Tallahassee, Florida, but Mathis said each brewery and taproom will have autonomy. He said drinkers can find different, specialty beers in both new locations.

Mathis said Oyster City is happy to join other Mobile breweries like Braided River, Old Majestic and the brewpub Iron Hand.

“We felt this was a good opportunity to expand our market,” he said. “There is a young market here and we expect it to grow.”

As for food service, Mathis said the brewery doesn’t usually provide it, but with so many restaurants in the area, he envisions possibly having a food runner. The Serda practice of hosting food trucks on the premises will also continue, Mathis said.

“We’re not in the food or restaurant business,” he said.

Serda Brewing will continue to distribute beer to stores and restaurants throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. Bartenders and other staffers will be able to stay. The only exception is the head brewer who will be leaving to pursue other opportunities, a Serda Facebook post stated.

Current “mug club” members can either pick up their personalized beer mugs from the taproom until June 1 or contact Serda directly to pick them up after they are placed in storage, he said.

Serda’s Coffee Co. will remain under the current ownership. The shop, which was prohibited under state law from serving alcohol while the brewery was open, will go back to serving alcohol again.