Mobile police officers responded to an injury report at Truck Equipment Sales on Rangeline Road on Wednesday night where they discovered a man suffering a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

According to the incident report, at approximately 7 p.m., the victim was removing his firearm from the vehicle when he dropped the gun. The firearm discharged upon impact with the ground, striking the man in the rear.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.