With stay-at-home orders slowly relaxing, music venues across the Azalea City are in a rush to bring live music back to the masses. Meanwhile, Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department has been satisfying the musical desires of the denizens of Mobile with its “Friday Night Live” livestream series through its Facebook page. For its inaugural broadcast, Parks & Rec brought together DJ Fred Alert with Alvin King & The Fifth K’nection Jazz Band. The next two weeks of “Friday Night Live” will be just as exciting, with livestreams from an old local favorite and a new local favorite combined with the city’s freshest DJs.

On Friday, May 15, “Friday Night Live” will open with a set from DJ Rodski. DJ Rodski is an iconic member of the Azalea City’s turntable scene. In the radio scene, Rodski has pulled an army of listeners to his timeslots at WBLX and WDLT. Rodski has also worked with the local hip-hop community. This legendary figure helped bring together hip-hop supergroup Mob*ill, which featured local hip-hop notables Charod, Mika Nicole and Elijah McCreary Jr. Rodski’s set promises to be a beautiful mix-up and mash-up with a party attitude that should resonate with livestream viewers.

Following DJ Rodski, local favorite Peek will take the stage. When BayFest ruled the streets of downtown Mobile, Peek was a regular performer. In addition to a collection of crowd favorites, Peek also has two albums from which to pull original cuts. In 2003 the band released “Safe Harbor.” This collection of smooth, genteel alt. rock spawned the band’s hit single “She Dances,” which received steady rotation on local radio waves. Peek followed this album with a sophomore effort called “Neighbors, Lovers & Others.” Filled with waves of harmonies, this second album expanded the band’s sound and listening audience.

On Friday, May 22, DJ Dalton Muse will kick off “Friday Night Live.” Muse is one of the great minds behind the production/DJ collective Future Astronaut. Many will recognize Muse from his regular performances at The Garage. If his Garage residency is any example of his “Friday Night Live” set, those viewing the livestream can expect an electrifying delivery of party anthems.

Red & the Revelers will be headlining the May 22 installment. This group’s frontman, Greg “Red” Padilla, has remained busy in the world of self-isolation. Through the Quarantunes’ livestream and self-produced livestreams, Padilla has been regularly performing both solo and with a little help from his friends. Those unfamiliar with Red & the Revelers can expect tracks from their full-length debut, “The Wizard & The Witch.” This introduction to Padilla’s musical world includes the infectious single “Rainy Day Suggestion.” Padilla’s deep soul vocals along with an impressive backing group will bring a batch of fun, jammed-out tunes to “Friday Night Live” viewers.

Even though the Azalea City must continue to wait for venues to work through reopening, Parks & Rec is providing a proper fix. However, hope for live music is still alive and well. Obviously, many bands across Mobile and Baldwin counties are just as excited to get back on stage and in front a live audience. Until then, locals will have to satisfy their musical urges with online musical experiences such as “Friday Night Live.”