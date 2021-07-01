Former Williamson head football coach Bobby Parrish has been named head football coach at Cottage Hill Christian, former head coach Chris Brazell, now the Head of School at Cottage Hill, has announced.

Parrish was Williamson’s head coach from 1999 through 2011, posting a record of 95-57, including a 10-5 record and a spot in the AHSAA Class 5A state championship game in his first season with Jamarcus Russell as a freshman quarterback. He would lead the Lions to two other state semifinal spots during his tenure.

After the 2011 season Parrish entered school administration, serving as an assistant principal at LeFlore, before retiring from the Alabama school system and returning to coaching as an assistant coach in Oceans Springs, Miss., for two seasons. When Brazell was named Cottage Hill head coach prior to the 2018 season, he hired Parrish as his defensive coordinator, a position he held the past three seasons as the Warriors posted a 23-9 record and twice earned a spot in the state playoffs.

“First and foremost, three years ago he was the first call I made to join my coaching staff,” Brazell said of Parrish. “He was over at Ocean Springs, Miss., at the time. I knew the impact and his investment on my life as a student-athlete at Theodore in the late ‘90s, and I knew he’d be a perfect fit at Cottage Hill.

“He sets a high standard and he’s going to be a familiar voice for our senior class. I’m excited for the days ahead and to watch him and the team on Friday nights. Coach P is a man of integrity who I would want my child to play for, and he’s added so much value to Cottage Hill the past three years during his tenure. I can’t say enough about Bobby Parrish.”

A smooth transition was a factor in the decision to promote Parrish to the position, but so was his past success and the impact he has already had at the school, Brazell said.

After nine years, Parrish will return to the sidelines as a head coach for the 2021 season.

“It was a big decision,” he said. “Coach Brazell asked me to do it once he found out he was going to be head of school. We were in spring (practice) at that time and he asked if I would be the interim (head coach) and if I would like it and if I would apply for it. So he put the interim tag on me and we finished the spring up. We stayed in contact about taking on the job and we came to the decision that I was going to do it.

“That’s something that I honestly had no plans of doing, but I can honestly say my plans are not always God’s plans, and this was a situation that we felt like the kids needed some familiarity and I have been there for three years and they know me and I know the kids. It was a big step. I’m excited about it and seeing if we can get the program moving forward.”