The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System announced Wednesday evening that a water main break at the intersection of Dauphin Street and the Dauphin Square Connector resulted in an outage earlier, according to a statement.

While MAWSS crews had planned to have the outage fixed earlier this evening, the utilty is asking customers on the northside of Dauphin Street, west of Sage Avenue and East of the Interstate 65 Service Road to boil their water for three minutes prior to consumption, out of an abundance of caution.

MAWSS crews will flush the lines, test the water and customers will be notified when the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.

For additional information, customers should contact the MAWSS customer care line at

694-3165.