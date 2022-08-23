The $4.3 million special events house pushed through by University of Alabama Chancellor Finis St. John as a showplace to entertain and lodge political officials and dignitaries has held just five actual events in its first year, most of which were dinners attended by St. John and the UA Board of Trustees, records show.

The Bryce Superintendent’s House, which was renovated last year, has seen very little use since its completion last August. The historic mansion was part of the Bryce Mental Hospital campus purchased by the university and has been extensively renovated for educational purposes. But the Superintendent’s House became an on-campus controversy when St. John had the trustees move it under control of the University of Alabama System Office and voted to spend millions creating what many current and former employees described as a “party house” for themselves.

As two mansions at Pinehurst were renovated to provide permanent rooms for members of the UA Board of Trustees, St. John’s office wanted to make the “Super House,” as it is called by some employees, a place where pre-game parties could be held on football Saturdays, and the wealthy and powerful could be courted.

St. John’s memos to the board show his plan was closely aligned with existing football rituals.

“We also proposed using the Superintendent’s House to host key business, educational and political figures important to System interests (not limited to UA interests, and not limited strictly to advancement goals). Examples of these would be:

“• Selwyn [Vickers] and key national members of his board of visitors

“• Mayors of important Alabama cities

“• Important business or political figures from the home state of visiting teams

“• Strategically selected groups related to UAH, UAB or UABHS

“• Alabama business or political leaders important to ongoing System interests.

“Trustees would be involved, and we would have these guests attend the pre-game at the Mansion and sit in the President’s Box,” St. John wrote in a June 15, 2021, memo to Trustees Stan Starnes and Karen Brooks.

St. John’s office has repeatedly ignored direct questions about the Superintendent’s House. But a formal open records request made July 15 asking for the names and times of organizations that have used the house, anyone who has stayed overnight there and any future planned events was answered Aug. 16. It did not list anyone as having stayed in any of the four large bedroom suites created during the renovation, but provided a list of nine activities and functions that have taken place, or will later this semester.

10/26/21 — A tour by the Alabama Department of Mental Health;

11/3/21 — A dinner for the UA Board of Trustees meeting;

12/1/21 — A meeting to discuss and review Bryce Main with the UA Construction Administration;

12/6/21 — A tour for the Partlow family;

1/25/22 — Used as a video filming location for the Boy Scouts of America;

3/25/22 — St. John hosted a chancellor and presidents’ retreat;

4/1/22 — Used for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bryce Main Restoration and Randall Welcome Center;

6/8/22 — A dinner for the UA Board of Trustees meeting;

6/14/22 — A dinner for the Southeastern Conference Communicators Association annual meeting.

So far, two future events are also scheduled for the house this semester:

9/22/22 — The United Way of West Alabama Alexis de Tocqueville Society event;

11/18/22 — Board meeting for the College of Continuing Studies Board of Visitors.

Last summer, multiple employees speaking on condition of anonymity said the house was being worked on around the clock in a frenzied attempt to have it completed before football season began. A memorandum of understanding signed Jan. 22 of last year seems to support those claims, as it says, “The Project shall be completed and the Property fully available for UAS’s possession, use and enjoyment no later than Aug. 30, 2021.”

Also, in a Nov. 4, 2020, memo, St. John identified the need for such a facility as stemming from the decision to turn the two Pinehurst mansions into lodging places for members of the UA Board of Trustees. While trustees are not supposed to receive compensation for their service, they have routinely been provided with free jewelry, air travel, hotels, food, alcohol, police escorts and on-campus lodging, according to current and former employees familiar with their perks.

One of the Pinehurst houses was previously used as a residence for the chancellor, but former Chancellor Bob Witt decided not to live there and that house and another were extensively renovated to provide permanent lodging for trustees.

“Since the transformation of the Pinehurst properties from a Chancellor’s residence, there is no appropriate facility to host and entertain functions and guests of the System and the Board. During trustee meetings and game weekends, the Pinehurst properties are used to host trustees,” St. John wrote while lobbying trustees to greenlight his vision for the Superintendent’s House.

Whether the controversy surrounding St. John and the UA Board of Trustees spending $4.3 million to create a party place for themselves caused plans to change isn’t clear, but the house was not used for pre-game gatherings last season and there appear to be no current plans to use it that way this season.

System Office officials have argued there was never any official plan for the Superintendent’s House prior to the UA Board voting to turn it into a special events space last year, but a 2015 article from the University of Alabama “News Center” said it was slated to be used for graduate studies. While it has never been confirmed that the House was repurposed from becoming an academic facility to serve its new mission of hosting dignitaries and politicians, a document created in December 2021 detailing renovation expenditures curiously bears a heading that reads “Graduate Hall.”

That document lists more than $99,000 spent on furniture for the house, including nearly $40,000 worth of window treatments. The furniture costs were $21,000 over budget.

St. John’s office withheld drawings of the publicly owned building last year, citing security concerns. Lagniappe was able to obtain them from another source, revealing the creation of four bedroom suites on the second floor.