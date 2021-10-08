Mobile’s former interim chief Roy Hodge has chosen to retire, ending a 38-year career in law enforcement.

The news of Hodge’s departure comes days after the city announced Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s appointment of Paul Prine Mobile’s top cop on Friday, Oct. 1. Hodge was a candidate for the position, along with Prine and four other individuals.

Hodge was made interim police chief in March, following the promotion of former Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste’s promotion to Mobile’s Executive Director of Public Safety. A city spokesperson confirmed with Lagniappe on Wednesday morning that Hodge had retired.

Lagniappe contacted Mobile County Communications District Director Charlie McNichol by email on Friday, Oct. 8, to ask about rumors that Hodge would be hired as an assistant director for the 911 Board. McNichol quickly dismissed the notion as untrue. Hodge is listed as the 911 Board’s chairman on its website. Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Myles told the newspaper she has no knowledge of Hodge seeking employment with the department, though she acknowledged that those rumors were being spread.

Hodge’s career with the department began in 1983 when he served as a Cadet before becoming a police officer, graduating from Class Eight of the Mobile Police Academy in 1986. Through his promotions from Officer to Corporal, to Sergeant, then Lieutenant, Hodge has held a variety of assignments. After serving in the Traffic Safety Unit, as a motorcycle officer and a Traffic Homicide Investigator, Hodge originally served the First Precinct in April 2004 when he was promoted to Sergeant. He later was assigned to Central Events, First and Second Precincts and the Intelligence Unit before being named First Precinct Commander in December 2013. He was promoted to Lt. Captain in July 2014 where he served until his appointment as Assistant Chief of Operations in April 2018.

Attempts to reach Hodge for comment were unsuccessful.