The possibility of passenger rail service returning to the Port City could once again be in doubt as Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office pulled an item from the Mobile City Council’s agenda after a lengthy debate on the subject.

In a statement, Stimpson said the item was taken off the agenda because a modeling study was not completed.

“The purpose was to evaluate the impact passenger rail services would have on freight rail activity at the Port of Mobile, and that study has yet to be completed,” he said in the statement. “In collaboration with the Southern Rail Commission (SRC), we pulled the most recent resolution related to the Amtrak Gulf Coast Service from the City Council’s agenda until we can get more information.”

The debate began during a council pre-conference meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17, when the group was asked to approve an appropriation of $80,000 to help fund a study to determine alternate sites for a train station. The item was met with ire from Councilman Joel Daves, who argued Amtrak and SRC had failed to meet conditions set by members when authorizing the initial grant.

During the meeting, Daves said SRC had failed to this point to provide alternative funding sources for a station and other needed passenger rail infrastructure. He added Amtrak and two freight rail companies — CSX and Norfolk Southern — had yet to complete a study on the impact passenger rail would have on the larger industry.

“My position is we shouldn’t provide the $80,000,” Daves said. “There’s no reason to provide the funding until those conditions are met.”

SRC Chairman Wiley Blankenship said the item will be pulled until the group can provide clear answers to councilors about what the future holds.

“There were questions, and I would say valid questions,” Blankenship said. “For the record, we’re not in charge of the study between Amtrak and the freight lines.”

The study has been postponed “three or four times” since SRC last met with councilors over the station grant, Blankenship said. There is also no timetable for when the study could be completed.

“Amtrak and the freight rails appear to have walked away from discussions,” he said. “We’re not too keen on pushing the city on this because everyone is waiting on what the study says. We’re not going to push anybody to make a decision if they’re waiting on the study.”

However, Blankenship said the highly anticipated study would not signify the end of the tracks.

“For example, if the proposal is good for Amtrak, I imagine the freight rail companies would continue to discuss it and vice versa,” he said. “That’s what the process is to work things out. How long does that take? I hope to hell it doesn’t take as long as the study has taken.”

In more criticism of the plan to provide passenger rail to Mobile, Daves called the proposed daily route to and from New Orleans “a fun ride for the affluent” and an unnecessary mode of transportation.

“It’s not a viable alternative transportation option,” Daves said. “The short-term railroad from Mobile to New Orleans is an amusement park on wheels.”

Councilman Fred Richardson disagreed, comparing passenger rail service to the cruise industry. He said the city spent money to build a cruise terminal and it should do the same for passenger rail.

“I support rail transportation,” Richardson said. “The $80,000 is a drop in the bucket in terms of what would happen if we opened up passenger rail service.”

Brad Christensen, director of architectural engineering, said the proposed freight rail study is on hold for a few months. He added the funding is needed to prevent the Federal Railroad Administration from requesting the initial grant money’s return.

Blankenship said members of the group are “disappointed” by the continued delays of the freight rail study, as it will help determine if passenger rail service is viable financially going forward.

“I’m sure the freight rail companies are as disappointed as Amtrak is,” he said.

As for Daves’s comments about rail not being a viable transportation option, even when traveling from Mobile to New Orleans, Blankenship said not every traveler has a vehicle to make the two-and-a-half-hour journey. When it comes to longer rides, Blankenship added, trains certainly do not cater only to the rich. Blankenship said he has interviewed families crossing the country by Amtrak trains because they can’t afford an airline ticket.

“I’m kind of surprised and disappointed by [Daves’s] comment,” Blankenship said. “I hate to even dignify it with a comment. It’s ridiculous.”

Daves has also balked previously at the proposed cost of the service, once federal subsidies are removed. Again on Wednesday, Daves complained about the roughly $3 million per year it would cost to run the short daily service. He used the information to attack Richardson and others who support passenger rail service, but who also voted against the annexation of 13,000 West Mobile residents.

“We heard a lot about not bringing in new residents until we took care of our own,” Daves said. “I can think of underserved communities that would benefit from millions per year instead of providing a fun ride for the affluent.”