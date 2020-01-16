Mobile City Council committees will debate the merits two ongoing issues, following the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The finance committee, at 1 p.m., will convene to discuss the city funding Amtrak rail service from Mobile to New Orleans at as much as $3 million over three years. The finance committee includes Councilman John Williams and Councilman Fred Richardson. It is chaired by Councilman Joel Daves.
The public safety committee will take up the new towing ordinance at 2 p.m. The committee is chaired by Councilwoman Bess Rich and includes Daves, as well as Councilman C.J. Small.
Both meetings will be held in the council conference room on the ninth floor of Government Plaza.
