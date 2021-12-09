The Poarch Band of Creek Indians will expand its gaming operations to Chicago.

The Illinois Gaming Board has approved Wind Creek Hospitality’s bid to build a hotel and casino in the Windy City, PCI and Wind Creek Hospitality announced on Thursday.

“I am extremely proud that the Illinois Gaming Board recognizes the value of our Alabama-based Wind Creek Hospitality brand,” PCI Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie Bryan said in a statement. “We have seen the positive impact that our gaming businesses have had in our home state, as well as in Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Aruba and Curacao in the Caribbean.

“We know that gaming done the right way offers opportunities for economic development and job creation that can improve the quality of life in the communities where we make long-term investments. We are excited and honored to bring our business to Illinois and be a part of the greater Chicago community.”

Specifically, the Gaming Board’s ruling found Wind Creek’s plan “preliminarily suitable” to be awarded the much sought after south suburban casino license. Plans call for the new south suburban casino to open in 2023.

“As the Tribe’s gaming and hospitality entity, we are excited to work with stakeholders and leaders in the Chicago area to show what we can do,” Wind Creek Hospitality President and CEO Jay Dorris said in a statement. “I want to thank the Illinois Gaming Board for their diligence and look forward to our continued relationship.”

The Tribe currently owns three hotel and casino resorts in Alabama, one in Pennsylvania, and two in the Caribbean. Its existing gaming businesses have garnered accolades both in the U.S. and internationally. These include coveted AAA Four Diamond ratings being awarded to several of its hotel and casino resorts.