A newly formed Bay Minette Justice League is leading a demonstration outside the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette tomorrow night for Otis “OJ” French Jr.

French was killed Saturday morning, Aug. 20, after an altercation with a Bay Minnette Police Officer at a traffic stop. French’s family is claiming he was murdered.

“We need everyone to come out and make it known that the murder of my brother will not stand!” said his sister, Tamara French, in a Facebook post, inviting people to participate in the “peaceful protest” which begins at 5 p.m.

Tamara said while the main purpose of the event is to advocate for justice for her brother, the League is hoping to shed light on the over-policing and antagonizing tactics they claim are used by the Bay Minette Police Department.

“We are hoping to make clear that our fight for justice will not cease until genuine change comes and sincere community policing returns,” she said.

The Bay Minette officer, who authorities have not named, conducted a traffic stop around 10:25 on Aug. 20, for a broken taillight. He reportedly had Otis French exit his vehicle so he could show him the problem.

While getting out, investigators claim Otis French pushed the officer to the ground and ran. The officer reportedly attempted to tase Otis French, but the stun gun was “ineffective”. Both individuals proceeded to struggle on the ground, and investigators say French tased the officer. French allegedly continued activating the stun gun until the officer shot him. French died from his wounds after arriving at a local hospital.

The officer received treatment for minor injuries and has been placed on administrative leave. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) has been handling the investigation.

During last week’s press conference, MCU Cmd. Andre Ried promised a thorough investigation. He told media during the event body camera footage would not be released and did not release details on how many times the officer shot.