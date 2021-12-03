The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its eighth-member Class of 2022 induction class and it includes two members with area ties — baseball pitcher Jake Peavy and St. Michael head football coach Philip Rivers.

The other two members of the Class of 2022, who will be inducted in May, include baseball players Doyle Alexander and Rusty Greer, softball coach Patrick Murphy, football players William Andrews and Justin Tuck and basketball player Keith Askins.

Peavy, who appeared on the recent National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time, had a stellar Major League Baseball career that included being a unanimous National League Cy Young Award winner in 2007, when he also led the NL in strikeouts, earned run average and wins. He was also a member of World Series championship teams with the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox in back-to-back seasons. The former St. Paul’s standout also pitched in the minors for the Mobile BayBears.

Rivers, who enjoyed a stellar 17-year NFL career, just completed his first season as head coach At St. Michael where he led the Cardinals to a 6-3 record, the young school’s first-ever winning season. He also led the team to its first-ever region victory and in fact the Cardinals won three regions games this season. As a NFL player, Rivers spent 16 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and his final NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts. He is a former Athens, Ala., High School standout where he played for his father, the school’s head coach at the time.