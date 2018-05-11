Mayor Sandy Stimpson has selected John Peavy to be the city’s senior director of Public Works. He will oversee streets and sidewalks, storm drain maintenance, equipment services, ditches and right-of-way and parks maintenance. He will also act as interim executive director of public works, the city said in a statement.

Peavy began his tenure with the Stimpson Administration in 2016 charged with managing capital improvement projects with a focus on accessibility and environmental compliance.

“John has significantly advanced capital projects and is uniquely qualified due to his previous experience at City Hall,” Stimpson said. “He has demonstrated outstanding leadership, and I have full confidence in his ability to move our City forward.”

Before joining the Mayor’s team, Peavy served as the President of the Peavy Construction Company, Inc. specializing in highways, small bridges and other infrastructure projects. Prior to taking ownership of the company, he was the Operations Officer at Spring Hill College and worked for the City of Mobile as the grant-in-aid coordinator. Peavy is a graduate of Mobile’s Davidson High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of South Alabama.

“I am thrilled to be asked by Mayor Stimpson to lead the fine men and women of the public works department of the City of Mobile,” said Peavy. “Assuming the position my father once held is extremely gratifying. I look forward to the challenged associated with this position and serving the citizens of the City.”

Bill Harkins, former executive director of Public Works, is leaving his post at the city to pursue a new career path in the Catholic Church. His final day at City Hall is Friday, May 11.

“Bill has earned my gratitude and respect for his honorable service to the citizens of Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson. “Under his leadership, we raised the bar for City services and improved the quality of life for our residents including expanding recycling efforts and implementing the City’s very first litter patrol.”

The city will conduct a search for a full time executive director. Greg Beckham will continue on as the Senior Director of Public Services supervising garbage, trash, litter, recycling and urban forestry.