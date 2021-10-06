A new Mobile City Council is set, as Cory Penn, William Carroll and Scott Jones won runoff elections in their respective districts Tuesday.

Penn, Carroll and Jones join incumbents C.J. Small, Gina Gregory, Joel Daves and the newly elected Ben Reynolds on the council that will take office Nov. 1.

Penn, who beat Herman Thomas with 59 percent of the vote in District 1, will take over for Councilman Fred Richardson at the beginning of next month. Richardson had held the seat since 1997.

Penn got 1,214 votes to Thomas’s 859.

“I’m excited,” Penn said after the win. “I’m excited to serve the community and excited to serve District 1.”

Carroll beat the late Councilman Levon Manzie in the runoff, with 57 percent of the vote. Carroll received 1,464 votes to Manzie’s 1,100 votes.

“I am happy the process came to an end,” Carroll said. “I am honored the residents of District 2 chose me to serve them once again.”

There had been a push by big money political action committees with local ties to get Manzie reelected and force a special election. However, Carroll was able to avoid all that with the win.

Despite the win and the impending vacancy in official District 2 representation until Nov. 1, Carroll said he has no plans to ask Stimpson to be appointed to fill the seat early.

It is unclear what Stimpson will decide to do in terms of the vacancy. His office has confirmed that state law requires he make an appointment to fill the vacancy, but there is no timetable for such a move.

Scott Jones defeated Josh Woods in the District 6 runoff election. Jones called the win a “team effort” and said he looked forward to working with residents of the district and Stimpson to move the city forward.

“This is a lot of hard work by so many people,” he said. “We started out six months ago and we had a vision. We’ve been working hard on that vision since then, and we were successful at selling that vision. Now, we have four years to work with the residents of the district to help move the city forward.”

While Woods had the support of the two candidates who previously ran against he and Jones in the general election, Jones touted the support of every woman who has held the district seat previously, including Rich, County Commissioner Connie Hudson and former councilorl Jane Baxter Conkin.

Turnout for the runoff elections was dismal. While the general municipal election turned out 34,102 voters, the runoff elections, which did not feature a race for mayor, brought out only 7,179 voters.

In the individual districts, turnout breaks down as follows. District 1 saw 2,073 voters participate in the runoff. A total of 4,657 voted in the general election on Aug. 24. District 2 attracted 2,564 voters, while a total of 4,770 voted in the general. District 6 saw only 2,542 voters participate in the runoff election, while the district enjoyed the largest turnout of the general election with 5,740 voters participating.