The U.S. Navy is reporting that Pensacola Naval Air Station, home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, is currently closed after a shooter killed three people and injured at least eight others this morning, including two law enforcement officers.

The shooting was reported at about 6:45 a.m. and the shooter has since been killed. Victims were transported to Baptist Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. According to news reports, law enforcement agencies responding included the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

At a news conference this morning, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said two of his deputies immediately responded and “it was a member of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that did negate the threat.” He asked for community’s patience in further details as affected families are notified and the investigation continues.

One of the two responding deputies was shot in the arm and another in the knee and “both are expected to survive,” said ECSO Chief Deputy Chip Simmons.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents the First District of Florida, told ABC News the shooting occurred in Building 633, a flight training facility in the center of the campus.

“It’s still very early in the investigation stages,” he said, adding his information was being relayed from the White House Situation Room.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.