The History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) has launched Fun Fridays offering fun educational activities designed for inquisitive minds aged 5-10 years. Each session is $5 per person and includes museum admission. The 1-hour time slots have limited class sizes so get reservations by emailing [email protected].

The July 14 and July 28 Fun Friday 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. sessions will tour participants through the Faces of Africa exhibit and learn about talking drums. The group will then make their own instruments to take home.

Participants are welcome to tour the rest of the museum afterward.

For more information, call 251-301-0270.

Jazz Camp begins late July

The 18th edition of the annual Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival will be here soon and its first event kicks off July 24 with the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp. A wonderful opportunity for aspiring musicians of all ages and skill levels, the camp runs through Aug. 4 at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) under the watchful eye of master clinician Hosea London.

This year’s version includes a July 27 field trip to New Orleans. There is also a Master Class led by Dr. Willie Hill, director of the Fine Arts Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Camp culminates in an Aug. 4 recital at the museum. Campers will also perform at GCEHJF’s centerpiece concert, Aug. 12 at the Mobile Convention Center.

Registration is required.

For more information, call 251-478-4027 or go to gcehjazzfest.org.

Theatre 98 in the driver’s seat

Becky’s theory is “when a woman wants a new car, she wants a new life.” So when a bereaved millionaire wanders in her car dealership, opportunity knocks. However Becky’s new “vehicle” may be too much roadster to handle.

The fourth-wall-shattering comedy “Becky’s New Car” runs July 21 through Aug. 6 at tiny-yet-tenacious Theatre 98 (350 Morphy Ave., Fairhope). Friday and Saturday curtain is at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18, $12 for students.

Theatre 98’s recent fundraiser for new seating was lucrative but they still need a couple of thousand dollars to make sure all patrons will “ride in style” for future productions. Attendees are encouraged to consider making donations at upcoming performances. Those giving at least $100 will have their names immortalized on a plaque in the lobby.

For more information, phone 251-928-4366 or go to theatre98.org. Don’t forget to check out Theatre 98’s new Instagram and Twitter accounts.