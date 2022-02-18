After a decade of failed attempts, on Wednesday the 16-member House Public Safety and Homeland Security (PSHS) Committee gave a favorable opinion to a permitless carry bill for the first time.

The development substantiates suspicions that support for permitless carry in the Alabama Legislature has become significant and that it could possibly become law.

However, the bill’s opponents believe trouble could be brewing once it’s introduced on the House floor.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

Citronelle Republican Rep. Shane Stringer’s HB 272 would remove the state’s concealed carry permit requirement for those who conceal handguns on their person or possess a loaded handgun within reach in their vehicle. A similar bill is moving through the Senate.

Passing the bill out of the House committee is the biggest hurdle crossed for gun-rights advocates in the past several years. The PSHS has normally been where constitutional carry legislation has gone to die.

The Alabama Sheriff’s Association is ardently against the legislation, calling permits a tool for law enforcement and a public safety measure. Alabama’s concealed carry law does not apply to rifles or shotguns. A concealed carry permit is not required to purchase, carry, or own a firearm. It is already illegal in Alabama to be in possession of a stolen firearm and to possess a firearm as a forbidden person, which accounts for age, bail requirements and felony status. Twenty-one other states have permitless carry laws.

Mobile Sheriff Sam Cochran told Lagniappe Friday he believes there were net gains made in the PCHS committee, though he still is advocating for the bill to get voted down on the House floor. He said the committee added a “duty to declare” statute to the bill requiring motorists to inform law enforcement officers if they are in possession of a weapon if asked.

The sheriff also noted opponents of the bill have been able to whittle off some of its more obscure components, such as removing redundant laws about carrying on school property, restrictions for carrying on private property and legal requirements to prove intent to use firearm possession groups for charge enhancement.

According to Cochran, there is buzz in the Legislature that there is disruption among the supporters of the bill. He specifically noted House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter and a flier that was circulated by a Second Amendment rights group. Ledbetter has not responded to a request for comment.

Stringer has told Lagniappe previously a new forbidden person database through the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will offset any policing benefit of a concealed carry permit. However, Cochran criticized the database Friday. He believes the system would be a great benefit if done correctly and as planned, but he has serious concerns that data acquisition required for the program is not feasible.

Ultimately, Cochran said questions raised in committee could derail the bill and he doesn’t believe it has the support needed to pass on the floor at this point.