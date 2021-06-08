The chairman of the Mobile County Personnel Board was removed from office today after the board’s supervisory committee determined he no longer resides within the district he represented. Frank C. Sullivan, Jr., who represented House Districts 96 and 102 on the board, was one of three board members whose districts were altered during the Legislature’s last round of reapportionment.

Board Vice Chair Talma Carstarphen and member Patrick Mitchell were also displaced, but their membership was restored by simply switching places on the board. Sullivan was cast out Tuesday, but the committee only recessed its annual meeting to await an attorney general’s opinion regarding its appointing authority in the vacancy. The position is expected to remain vacant for three to four months, when the committee will reconvene after it is received and likely appoint a replacement.

During a brief discussion on the matter in Judge Wesley Pipes’ courtroom Tuesday, Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis complained that the issue of board members’ residency was raised nearly three years ago and nothing had been done about it.

“If he doesn’t live in the district, he cannot represent the district — that’s just plain, simple law,” he said. “If we leave him in this position today and he makes any decisions, they are all suspect. Why can’t we accept that and move on?”

Members of the supervisory committee include Davis, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, License Commissioner Kim Hastie, Sheriff Sam Cochran and other representatives of local municipalities, police and fire departments. Their votes are weighted Except for Cochran, they voted unanimously to remove Sullivan.

In an unrelated discussion, some members of the committee expressed concern about a lack of communication from the board after recommendations are forwarded. Davis said he was unaware the committee was bound by a five-page list of rules, and suggested the rules be provided to every member of the committee, and meetings be noticed at least 60 days in advance.

When board attorney James Brandyburg suggested involving the board’s rules committee before voting on such matters, Davis said he didn’t know who was on the rules committee. Ludgood also argued the supervisory committee needs more input.

“There has already been an extended discussion about whether rules we recommended were acted upon,” she said, suggesting the committee meet more than once per year. “If we have committees operating in the interim, we need to figure out some way to manage that.”

She turned to Brandyburg.

“I think what people are saying is whatever you’re doing is fine, but whatever you’re doing, we don’t know what it is,” she said. “It’s about communication. We don’t have to keep revisiting this and the issue of lack of communication every time.”

In separate votes, Hastie was appointed chairman of the rules committee and the supervisory committee recommended the use of a “self reporting residency” form for board members. The committee also approved the board’s annual budget.

The five-member personnel board acts as the human resources managers for the Mobile County Merit System, which represents more than 5,000 individuals employed through 22 local governmental agencies which include cities, towns, governmental boards, commissions, and other agencies. Ludgood noted it can continue to function as a complete board with only four members.

Separately, Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein noted two municipalities, Semmes and Dauphin Island, are the only two in the county not required to be under the personnel board. He urged the board to take an “equitable” approach and require both municipalities to participate, or allow other municipalities to leave.

“When Sarland was incorporated in 1957, we were not given a choice,” he said.

Brandyburg said he would update the committee when the meeting resumes.