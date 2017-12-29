Mobile police are looking for two persons of interest connected a deadly shooting off Dauphin Street that left an 89-year-old man dead.

The shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Dauphin Square Shopping Center, which is located on the Western side of Dauphin Street before the intersection of Interstate 65.

Police responded to the shopping center around 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 27 after receiving reports of an elderly man being shot during a robbery. Police later identified the man as 89-year-old John Higby, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred during an altercation, but police have since determined Higby was shot and killed after a man tried to rob him in the parking lot. Two suspects were seen fleeing the area shortly afterward, and are now considered “persons of interest” in the ongoing investigation.

On Friday, the Mobile Police Department released surveillance video of the subjects, which appears to have been taken from an apartment complex behind the Dauphin Square Shopping Center where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information on Higby’s murder or the two men seen in the surveillance video is asked to contact the MPD at 251-208-7211.