His players know him as the standout former NFL quarterback, one of the most prolific passers in the game’s history. But what members of the St. Michael football team will learn tonight is the reverence with which their head coach, Philip Rivers, is held in Athens, where he was a star high school quarterback at Athens High School.

It will start when their bus travels down Philip Rivers Drive to the stadium where the Cardinals will play the Athens Eagles in a jamboree game tonight at 6 p.m. It will continue when Rivers, along with his father Steve, who coached him at Athens High, and his brother Stephen, an assistant coach at St. Michael who also played at Athens, return to their former home field. Rivers’ sons, Gunner and Peter, will be there too, along with many other family members.

And while the return of the Rivers family to Athens will be a key aspect of the evening, Rivers said the growth of his players and the St. Michael program is what he wants most from the trip and the game.

His aim, he said, is for his players to take steps toward making their own history, their own football memories, in the jamboree, and not to get caught up in his walk down Memory Lane.

“I know there’s no way around it, and it is true that we wouldn’t be going back to Athens had I not played there,” Rivers said earlier this week. “I certainly know there’s no denying that. But at the same time, I really don’t want it to be about me, and it hasn’t been. All week leading up to it, I understand it is kind of a cool piece to it, and for me it is special. My brother is going back there to coach and he played there. My dad was the coach there and he’ll be there. My son (Gunner) will be playing some in the JV portion in the second half as an eighth-grader and my other son (Peter) will be the ball boy. So there’s no doubt going back there is going to be special in that regard.

“But from the St. Michael’s Cardinals football team perspective, it’s a chance to go on a little bit of a journey or a retreat. We’re leaving (Wednesday) and we’re going to take our time and doing some team building and some spiritual stuff. We’re going to mass and having some talks and breaking out into small groups. So it’s a little bit of an adventure that’s different and gets us out of Baldwin County, and then you play a team that — I know when I was in Athens I heard about teams from down here and I thought, I wonder what they’re like. So I think when our kids hear of Athens and Decatur and all these teams they think, that’s cool, I’ve heard of them.

“It’s a cool opportunity to play against somebody you’ve never played and play in a part of the state you haven’t gone. As far as atmosphere, I think it’s going to be similar to (season-opening opponent) Gulf Shores, I think, just in terms of playing in front of a big crowd and you’re playing a 6A team, and Gulf Shores was a 6A team last year. All of those reasons lined up and the fact I have a little bit of a relationship with (Athens head) coach (Cody) Gross played into it.”

Rivers said he and Gross were talking a few months ago and neither team was planning on going through spring practice. They tossed around the idea of playing a preseason game and Rivers suggested he bring his team to Athens for the game. Everything fell into place from there.

“My wife’s family still lives in southern Tennessee and my folks still live in Decatur, and I’ll pull through and ride by the school and the stadium, but I haven’t been there a lot,” River said, noting the last time he was in the stadium for a game was his final home game his senior season.

Rivers said he’s happy to be returning, but he most wants the trip to serve as a springboard into the upcoming season, which will begin Thursday, Aug. 18, at Fairhope Municipal Stadium when the Cardinals take on Gulf Shores. Last season, St. Michael posted a 6-3 record and just barely missed qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in the program’s brief history. The six wins more than doubled the total number of wins combined in the program’s four previous seasons (five).

“I think we all better understand who we are and what we’re about and how we want to do things,” Rivers said. “What’s our foundational values? What are our core principles on offense and defense? How do we operate? What’s going to be our mantra, for lack of a better word? I think we all understand that now and we all believe in it. I think we believed in it last year, but you need it to be a little bit battle-tested for the players and for us as coaches to see how we want to tweak things. I feel like from that standpoint we started with a leg up this year. We lost a good group of seniors, but we have 13 seniors this year and a lot of them are big-time contributors. I think them getting a taste of winning some region games last year and just falling short of the playoffs has them hungry. We have high expectations in the building. We don’t talk a lot about anything but getting better in (Class 4A), Region 1, but we know we’ve got a chance to improve on last year.”

Rivers said the Cardinals are a more confident team this season, but not a team that is going to be overconfident. He said the players now not only understand the plays being called but why the plays are called. He said his players are taking ownership of the team and of the program, and that is a positive step forward.

This year’s roster will include more players than a year ago. Rivers said he had approximately 60 players on his team a year ago, but this year has 67, with a chance to reach 70, perhaps more.

“Our junior and senior classes are fairly small, but our sophomore and freshmen classes are both quite big,” he said. “ I want to say that freshmen and sophomores make up over 40 of the 67 (on the roster). That’s pretty good for down the road. We do not have a senior offensive lineman at the school. We’re a little bit young in that regard, but it’s a good young group.”





