Alabama-native and National Football League quarterback Philip Rivers will play at least one more year, but that didn’t stop him on Friday from announcing his future plans.

The current Indianapolis Colts signal caller was named the future head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope at a press conference at school Friday morning.

“It’s a special day for me and my family really,” Rivers said, getting emotional. “I’ve had two childhood dreams; one was to play in the NFL and I’ve been able to do that going on my 17th season and still love that. The other is to be a high school football coach as my dad did.”

Rivers, who played for this father, Steve Rivers, at Athens High School in the northern portion of the state before attending North Carolina State, signed a $25-million contract with Indianapolis after leaving the Los Angeles Chargers at the end of last season.

While Rivers continues his NFL career, Cardinals Athletic Director Paul Knapstein will coach the team.

St. Michael Principal Faustin Weber thanked outgoing coach Scott Phelps, who retired to become the school’s assistant athletic director. His first year coaching the team, Weber said the Cardinals had 13 eligible players and only four had ever played football before when the school opened in 2016.

The football team has grown along with the St. Michael, Faustin said, which has seen an enrollment increase from 99 to an estimated 340 students heading into next school year.

“It has been a real privilege for me to see the school grow,” Faustin said. “The first year we had seven (junior varsity sports) teams and now we have 19 varsity teams.”

While Rivers is set to embark on at least one more season in the NFL, he said he plans to coach at St. Michael for a long time. When he made the decision to look at high school coaching positions, Rivers said St. Michael was the perfect fit.

“St. Michael embodies everything I was looking for,” he said. “Our program will be faith, family and football.”