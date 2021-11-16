A Mobile County Jury found Richard “Lil Ricky” Jacob Phillips guilty of first-degree theft of property in connection with a 2018 carjacking of a North Carolina man.

Phillips, 29, of Wilmer, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement posted by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. His sentencing date has been scheduled for Jan. 19, 2022, and he remains in custody, according to jail records.

“Today the members of the Mobile County Jury fulfilled their civic duty and made the bold statement that violent and senseless carjackings of innocent victims will not be tolerated in Mobile County,” said Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan. “The victims in this case have finally received justice.”

Trial dates have not been set for Phillip’s other pending charges, which include murder for the January 2020 slaying of 33-year-old Joshua Manuel of Wilmer, and a recent incident of promoting prison contraband. Morgan stated the DA’s will be pushing those forward.

In 2015, Phillips led Mobile County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through Eight Mile after robbing a South Mississippi convenience store. After he was bit by a K-9 officer at the conclusion of the chase, Phillips was notably recorded as telling broadcast media from the back of an ambulance, “meth has ruined my life.”