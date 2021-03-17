Usually, drinking and cell phones do not mix. But for those who have matured beyond the impulse to call, text and post to social media while inebriated, there is a suite of apps designed to make your drinking life a little more purposeful.

(I am proud to say I have not drunk dialed anyone in decades, which can be attributed to the time I accidentally called my dad at 3 a.m. and then, after he picked up, rightfully concerned, I slurred out “wrong number” and hung up. Sorry, Dad!)

Here are eight informative and intuitive apps, which you may not yet be familiar with, aimed at improving your boozing experience. They are mostly free, available on iOS and Android devices and require you be at least 21 years old to download.

AL-BOSS: If you consider yourself a “boss” babe or bro, then the Alabama ABC Board has designed the perfect app for you. The Alabama Beverage Online Services (AL-BOSS) was released earlier this month and allows customers to search for available products on every ABC store shelf in the state, find the store closest to you that has the items you want, rate products and stores and get the latest news on in-store events, tastings, barrel releases and monthly allotments.

The Liquor Cabinet: Mixology apps usually look like a dang mess, as if they were designed on the GeoCities platform. The Liquor Cabinet, however, looks sharp. Within this educational and authoritarian app, you can search for recipes by name or for drinks made with a base spirit of your choosing. The comprehensive recipe pages feature pro photos and handy facts about the tools you’ll need to make them. There’s also a bottle guide for explaining the histories of liquors, their tasting notes and how to use them.

Decanter Know Your Wine: A teaching app for budding sommeliers or general wine nerds, Decanter Know Your Wine offers lessons on the fundamentals of wine, grapes, vineyards and regions. Work your way through the short, informative modules and then take quizzes to test your knowledge. It’s like Duolingo for oenophiles.

Lush: This cocktail- and shot-making app features thousands of recipes and whimsical, animated illustrations that keep it interesting. Lush’s really neat search function lets you seek out a drink by inputting a base spirit (like vodka) and then a secondary ingredient (like Amaretto) to find every recipe that features that combo. Want something with a nutty flavor profile but not sure what? Lush will recommend 50 options, including the classic Alabama Slammer, and color-code the ingredients in an animated glass so you can see the ratios clearly in the finished drink.

Brewfather: For homebrewers with a love of data, Brewfather is a great management tool for keeping track of your batches and your ingredients inventory. There are hundreds of recipes, fermentation and yeast charts, batch logs, timers and alarms, cost and inventory trackers, calculators for scaling recipes up and down, and estimates on your Final Gravity and bitterness based on all of your numbers. It also integrates with digital, Wi-Fi-enabled tools like MyBrewbot and the Plaato Airlock, and graphs their findings within the app.

Highball: If you’re looking to workshop your at-home bar creations, try Highball, a streamlined app for collecting and sharing recipes with other bartenders. You build virtual recipe “cards” that break down your cocktails by ingredients, measurements and preparation instructions and technique notes. They also include a pretty illustration. Once you upload it to the app’s platform, others can test it out and provide feedback and suggestions on your recipe.

Drizly: This is a very optimistic recommendation, but if (when!) the Alabama Legislature passes the alcohol delivery bill, you’ll want to be ready. Drizly is the most reputable third-party alcohol delivery service, available in 1,400 cities in North America, and hopefully, they’ll be expanding into Mobile soon. In the app, you can pick what beer, wine, spirits and extras like mixers and ice you want, select which stores you want to get them from and then a Drizly driver brings them to your door in under an hour. The app partners with local retailers and typically offers 2,000 products from any given store. You can even use Drizly to send boozy gifts to others who are also 21-plus.

Uber/Lyft: Don’t drink and drive, folks. And do not even THINK about electric scootering.

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s resident hangover specialist, but she is currently sober. She’s pregnant! Find her on Twitter: @amshep.