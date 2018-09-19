Editor:

In regard to last week’s Drag Queen Story Hour at the Mobile Public Library, the issue was what was appropriate for children. The issue is not intolerance or exclusion. Some things are just not appropriate for young children.

In regard to teachings of Jesus that Rev. Sara Sills says they teach at her church, Jesus himself was narrow-minded. Jesus makes it clear that salvation is available to all persons and he died for all persons to have a relationship with God. However, Jesus is holy, and he himself said only those that believe in him and come through him can have eternal life. His teachings make it clear that not all will believe nor choose him. Therefore some are left out. He makes it available to all but not all choose his way. He even describes the way to heaven as a narrow way.

While yes, God is love, but he is also holy and just. Jesus’ teachings support this.

Just like the gays, lesbians, LGBTQ community want to be accepted for who they are, they should in turn accept God for who he is, much more than only love. He is holy, holy, holy, the lord God almighty.

Rev. Sills claims Christians pick and choose where they welcome another. I think Rev. Sills is picking and choosing which parts of God she likes and which teachings of Jesus appeal to her.

She is missing out.

S. Byrd,

Mobile

Catholic Church needs to restructure

Regarding your story about the Mobile Archdiocese (“Details of local abuse in Catholic Church remain guarded,” Sept. 12), it is sad and hard to deny the clergy and bishops of the Catholic Church has a systemic problem.

The sexual deviance and cover-up has reached the Vatican, which may result in the resignation of the Pope. This is not the church I was raised to love.

The cover-up by the bishops and maybe the Pope is an obstruction of justice that I thought I would never see.

The church’s form of government is a Middle Age system, effective in its time in bringing stability to Europe. It is now archaic. The best system in the 21st century is a representative democracy. The church must move to it if it wants to regain the trust of its laity.

How will it work? The apostles turned the temporal governing over to the community. I have more than small confidence that spirit-filled laymen and women can govern and bring back the trust of the people of the church.

The governing board will be selected from elected men and women of each parish. There needs to be gender proportion — at least four women on a nine-member board.

The board would have authority over all temporal issues including personnel. That would include the assigning, promotion, discipline and retirement of priests.

The church that I love is dying. We do not trust the bishops. A lay board of spirit filled men and women, they I would trust if elected by the people of the church.

John Daigle,

Mobile

Speaking the truth

I just read the Aug. 22 Hidden Agenda (“Inside Mobile’s mind’s eye”). I loved it and laughed so hard! So much truth in that piece. My compliments on it and gratitude for it.

Thanks from a Mobilian in exile for most of the last 19 years for a great paper to read about Mobile.

Frank Biggs

Get off the fence

After reading your editorial (Hidden Agenda, Aug. 29, “What a drag”) concerning this topic, my one-word comment is … “Really?”

My four-word comment is … “That’s all you’ve got?”

My six-word comment is … “You should have saved your ‘breath.”

My eight-word comment is … “I shouldn’t have wasted my time reading it!”

My 10-word comment is … “Stop being wishy-washy; take one side or the other!”

Either this is good for children, or it isn’t. You rode the fence so tightly, you MUST have spiky chain-link fence holes all over the back of the legs and buttocks of your jeans! I expected more from you.

Joy Burge,

Mobile