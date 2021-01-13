DeVonta Smith became the third Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy, symbolic of the best college football player in the country, last week. Smith — who has also won the Associated Press Player of the Year, CBS Sports College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Maxwell Player of the Year Award, Paul Hornung Award and Fred Biletnikoff Award — accepted the trophy in Tuscaloosa during a virtual presentation ceremony. He received 447 first-place votes, more than twice that of the runner-up, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and 1,856 total points. Lawrence was at 1,187 points. Alabama QB Mac Jones was third in voting with 1,130 points. Smith is the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991.