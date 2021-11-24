By Tammy Leytham
Clean Water Alabama, a Baldwin County-based water preservation nonprofit group, recently received a $10,000 donation from local Piggly Wiggly stores and owner Danny Manning.
“We’re so grateful to Danny Manning and Piggly Wiggly for this generous donation,” CWA President John Manelos said. “Clean Water Alabama has plans for best use of this funding to educate residents and businesses alike across our area and state about the need for preserving our beautiful waters and ways to make them cleaner and better.”
The group has started a focus on educating children through its creation of two books that teach kids about water conservation and preservation: a coloring book and an activities book that will be provided at no charge in various retail locations, restaurants, medical offices and other spaces.
“This generous donation helps take care of the costs of our kids’ books project that teaches our children about how important our waters are here and what they can do to help keep them clean and safe for everyone,” Manelos said.
Manelos added while he was grateful and overwhelmed by the substantial donation from Manning and the Piggly Wiggly stores, he was not at all surprised by the generosity, frequently noted throughout the community.
Manelos said remaining donation funds will be used for other operational activities, including a push in the Alabama Legislature’s upcoming session for a bill to address issues with problematic septic tanks near bodies of water. The bill will be sponsored by Rep. Joe Faust, R-Fairhope.
“We want to do for septic tanks what the Strengthen Alabama Homes program did for roofs in our area,” Manelos said.
The legislation will use Restore Act money to give grants to people who live near streams and waterways to help fix or replace malfunctioning or damaged septic tanks or connect to existing nearby sewer systems.
“By doing that, we help avoid more runoff and more sewage finding its way into our waters and prevent further damage before it can start,” Manelos said.
Clean Water Alabama’s mission is to engage Alabama citizens to take necessary actions to ensure that water resources — rivers, streams, lakes, bays and coasts — are protected from items that make them unsafe to its citizens and the plant and animal life that live within and around them. For more information on Clean Water Alabama, visit CleanWaterAlabama.com.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
- Construction is underway on Seagrass Village Daphne, a 135-unit independent and assisted living community on the east side of U.S. 98 just north of Montrose. The 55+ community is designed as an upscale living property with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with two and three-bedroom residential villas. The property is managed by SRI Management LLC. For more information, call 251-309-1928 or email life@seagrassvillagedaphne.com.
- A ribbon-cutting was held earlier this month for Hello Gallery Art & Things at 18 S. Section St. in downtown Fairhope. Hello Gallery features works by more than 50 artists in the forms of wall hangings, pottery, gifts, jewelry, stained glass and more. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
- An open house was held last week for the newly-renovated Bel Air Tower office building, 851 E. I-65 Service Road, in Mobile. The building has office space available from 1,256 square feet to over 9,000 square feet. Contact Jay D. Roberds II at 251-753-1015 or David Dexter at 251-379-9446, or visit cre-mobile.com/find-properties to learn more.
- The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan application deadline has been extended until Dec. 31 for eligible small businesses, nonprofits, sole proprietors and independent contractors. The Small Business Administration loan applies to those businesses/nonprofits with 500 or fewer employees. To apply or learn more, go to sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/eidl.
- Join the Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce from 5-6:15 p.m. on Dec. 7 for Business After Hours, sponsored by First Baldwin Land Title, at 215 Pet Drive in Robertsdale. Business After Hours includes refreshments, networking, door prizes and more. Bring an unwrapped toy donation for Kane’s Warrior Kids to deliver to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital during the holiday season. Donations can also be dropped off at the chamber office, 23150 State Hwy. 59, in Robertsdale, prior to the Business After Hours.
- The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has elected Tim Vines, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, as chair of the BCBSA Board of Directors. As chair, Vines will assume leadership of the governing body that provides strategic guidance and oversight for BCBSA, a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. Vines, who has been with BCBS of Alabama for 27 years, was appointed president/CEO in 2018. He’s also served in various leadership roles including president and chief operating officer; chief administrative officer; senior vice president, business operations; and senior vice president, health management. He serves on the boards of Auburn University, Samford University, Regions Financial Corporation and the Business Council of Alabama.
