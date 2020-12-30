WESTERN KENTUCKY QB TY PIGROM

Photo | Mike Kittrell

By Darron Patterson

Tyrell Pigrome would prefer the outcome had been better in his last collegiate game, but he knows looking back won’t help him get ahead.

“Nope,” said the Western Kentucky (WKU) senior from Birmingham, when asked if fans have seen the last of him after the Hilltoppers’ 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26.

“Every year is a growth year. Everybody has to grow in some situations. What I’ve done in the past is all people know of me. But, naw, this isn’t the last you’ll see of me,” he said.

What most folks in Alabama know about the former Clay-Chalkville superstar quarterback is he was a nightmare for opponents. He helped his team win 29 games in two years as the starter and led his team to the Class 6A state title in 2014 with a 36-31 late, come-from-behind win over Saraland. His only loss during that span was a 31-28 setback to Spanish Fort in the 2015 championship game.

“I remember him bringing his team back late in our game,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said of Pigrome. He was a great leader; very dangerous with his arm and his legs. He is a true quarterback.”

Spanish Fort head coach Ben Blackmon echoed Kelly’s sentiment.

“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” Blackmon said. “He can change direction, run and then you put the ball in his hands all the time and let him play quarterback? That’s why he won 29 games as a starter in high school. He’s smart and he knows what to do with the football, and he knows where to go with it. He’s much more than an athlete. He’s a quarterback.”

Pigrome might be calling Kelly and Blackmon for letters of recommendation so he won’t have to switch positions to make an NFL roster, as many believe he’ll have to do. But at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, with quick feet, a wicked change of direction and 4.5-second speed in the 40-yard dash, he is a carbon copy of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“This is really my first full season,” said Pigrome, who graduated from Maryland in the spring and enrolled as a graduate transfer at WKU. “It’s about lessons learned. You don’t get too old to learn. That was my biggest goal … to see where I can go with it with me having a full season of being the guy. Now I know what I’ve got to do to get better. The ‘L’ is in lessons, not losses.”

After accepting a scholarship out of high school to Maryland, Pigrome mostly sat out during his freshman season, but got the starting nod as a sophomore, only to tear his ACL in an upset of then-No. 23 Texas. He was shredding the Longhorns defense, tossing a pair of touchdowns and running for another before getting hurt late in the game Maryland eventually won 51-41.

“Before my injury against Texas I thought I was fine, but after that year I wasn’t too comfortable coming back. The games I did play in, though, I thought I had an impact; not even running the ball, but more so passing. And the games I played in after that, before I got here [to WKU], I was passing the ball,” he said.

“People are going to say what they want to say until you prove them wrong. It’s just words at the end of the day.”

Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton said Pigrome overcame every obstacle in his way, including overcoming those brought about by the pandemic.

“He did a good job. He was at a little bit of a disadvantage because we didn’t get to have a spring and then learning the system,” Helton said. “So he was behind the eight ball a little bit, but as the season progressed I thought he really did a good job and carried the momentum.

“We were able to get three wins in a row. He was a big part of that and has always been a good leader for the team. He gives us everything he has. I thought he battled hard again tonight. You saw him on the last drive, he got hurt and didn’t want to come out. He wanted to finish the drive.”

Pigrome’s 2-yard run gave WKU (5-7) a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter but watched the Panthers (6-4) score the next 27 to take a 20-point lead at the half.

The Hilltoppers cut the lead to 27-14 on an eight-play, 64-yard drive to open the third period and had a first-and-10 at the GSU 11 on the next possession, but the drive fizzled when Pigrome’s pass to the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1 was batted down.

His play on those first two second-half drives showed all his signal-calling skills, and it’s why he knows his calling is at quarterback.

“Yeah, I mean why not? Why wouldn’t I?” Pigrome said with a tone of diehard confidence in his voice. “If an NFL team wants me to switch positions for some money I would do it. I wouldn’t do that in college, though.

“But right now, if I want to play quarterback in the NFL I’ve got to keep improving. This is like a start for me. I didn’t start my freshman year in college and when I did play in games I had trouble. But I came back my sophomore year starting. I started off slow that one game, but I turned it up as the game went on but got injured. I came back the next year off that injury and things didn’t go as well as I thought.

“I came back the next year and I felt good, but just couldn’t win the battle up there. The games I did play in I had an impact on and gave us a chance to win it. Could things have gone better … of course. But the L’s were about learning.”