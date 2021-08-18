Photo | Mike Kittrell

New head coach Norman Joseph has often said he has received a warm welcome from those at McGill-Toolen since accepting the position as the Yellow Jackets head football coach. Still, he might want to speak to the person responsible for the Jackets’ schedule.

Joseph probably wouldn’t have minded easing into his new job against an opponent that doesn’t have the preseason hype that has surrounded Pike Road, McGill’s Friday night opponent at The Lip — Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

In truth, McGill has received some hype of its own and the matchup should be a good one for prep football fans. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 7 in Class 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll, while Pike Road is ranked No. 4 in the Class 5A poll.

As such, the McGill-Pike Road matchup has been selected as the Lagniappe Game of the Week.

The Patriots have received a lot of attention heading into the season because of their roster, which includes a pair of top college prospects in the state, as well as other players who are receiving plenty of attention from recruiters. Leading the recruiting at Pike Road is defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, who recently transferred to the school from Park Crossing. He is being recruited by several top programs across the country including Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. Running back Quinshon Judkins is another top recruit on the Patriots’ roster. He has received some attention from schools including Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State and others.

“First of all, we’re expecting a very talented football team,” Joseph said of the Patriots. “We know they have several Division I prospects and now they have added to their list with a transfer that just came in. I know that they are going to be well-coached, we’ve seen that on video. And we know they play hard and they execute on both sides of the ball and on special teams. We know it’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us, and we need to be ready come game day.”

Pike Road was 11-1 last season and lost to UMS-Wright in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs, 28-17. It was the second consecutive year the Patriots had posted an 11-1 record. The team featured a strong offense and defense a year ago, scoring 475 points but allowing just 107. They won the 5A, Region 1 championship with a 6-0 record.

“We’re not playing the Blind Sisters of the Poor, that’s for sure,” Joseph said. “We have got a real quality opponent coming to town.”

Joseph said he likes what he has seen from his team and believes it has made good progress heading into the season-opener.

“I think our enthusiasm is positive and we are relatively healthy this time of year with the physicalness of practice and what you do,” Joseph said. “You’re going to get bumps and bruises, even with working out all summer long, and you’ve still got that chance of injuries. But right now we’re pretty healthy and we’re pleased with that and thankful for that. We’ve had some real quality practices, and I’m happy with our team and where we are and we’re looking forward to not banging on ourselves … and getting to go against somebody else.”

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 7-3 season a year ago. They lost in the first round of the 6A state playoffs, dropping a 31-21 decision to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. It marked the sixth straight season McGill has reached the state playoffs. The Jackets scored 278 points last season and gave up 143.

Friday’s game will mark the first time Joseph has been on the sidelines as McGill’s head coach and, as such, it will be his first game at The Lip.

“I’m really excited about that aspect of it and leading this team and being on the sidelines, all the game day preparations that lead up to the first game of the year and then extends throughout the season,” he said. “What an exciting time for my family and me and for us to be at McGill-Toolen. We’re looking forward to what lies ahead and the challenges that lie ahead as well, and we know there will be. … We’re looking forward to a great season.

Other key games: Other games of interest this week include the rivalry between Blount and Vigor at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex (Saturday, Aug. 21, 5 p.m.), Saraland at Theodore (Friday, Aug. 20), Fairhope at Spanish Fort (Thursday, Aug. 19) and LeFlore vs. Williamson (Ladd-Peebles, Thursday, Aug. 19).