For the second consecutive season the Spanish Fort Toros finished their season as the AHSAA Class 6A state runner-up. The Toros had the lead at halftime but ended up falling to Pinson Valley 23-13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa Friday night.

The Toros were unable to score any points in the second half and Pinson Valley overcame a 13-10 halftime deficit with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to collect the victory.

It marked the third state championship for the Indians in the past four years. They reached the state semifinals last season where they lost to Oxford, the eventual state champion. Oxford defeated Spanish Fort 14-13 in last year’s title game. Pinson Valley won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018.

Playing in the title game is old hat for the Toros, who have had good success in the game in the past, winning state championships in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Pinson Valley opened the scoring when Micah Sharp Jr. scored on a 26-yard run on the game’s first offensive possession. Zaylen McCray added the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead. Less than five minutes later the Indians scored again, this time on a 26-yard field goal by McCray, moving in front 10-0.

Spanish Fort got a 3-yard scoring run from Brendon Byrd and a Lucas Breaux point-after kick to trim the Pinson Valley lead to 10-7 with 5:30 left in the first half. The Toros took the lead less than two minutes later when Byrd scored from one yard out following a mistake by the Indians that set Spanish Fort up at the Indians’ 16 yard line. On a punt attempt the Indians’ punter reached down to catch a low snap and when he did his knee touched the ground, downing the ball at that spot. The extra-point attempt following the touchdown failed.

Neither team scored again until the 9:15 mark of the fourth period when Indians’ quarterback Zack Pyron connected with Ga’Quincy “Kool Aid” McKinstry on a 52-yard scoring pass. The McCray PAT put the Indians in front 17-13.

Pinson Valley added to its lead with 2:44 to play when Pyron hit Jaquel Fells Jr. on a 12-yard scoring pass. The extra-point try was blocked, leaving the score at 23-13.

Pinson Valley ended the season with a 12-2 record while Spanish Fort ends the season with an 11-4 mark.