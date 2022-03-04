The Pisgah Eagles used a strong second half of play to distance themselves from St. Luke’s and claim a 74-54 victory Friday morning in the AHSAA Class 2A girls basketball state championship game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. It marked the fifth consecutive state championship for Pisgah which has 10 overall state crowns to its credit.

St. Luke’s hung closely in the first period, trailing 19-15 at the end of the period, but the Eagles increased their lead to 30-20 at halftime. In the third period, Pisgah scored 24 points and moved ahead 54-35, separating itself from the Wildcats and setting the stage for its fifth straight title-winning celebration.

Iamunique Bowie had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats, while also adding three assists, one blocked shot and one steal. Chloe Gilmore was the leading scorer for St. Luke’s with 19 points. She also added three rebounds. Arbany Holder had 14 points, five rebounds, one block and one steal, while K.K. Robinson closed out the team’s scoring with four points. She also added eight rebounds.

Pisgah, 33-3, was led by tournament Most Valuable Player Molly Heard with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Karlee Holcomb added 23 points and two rebounds, with Lila Kate Wheeler adding 13 points and five rebounds.

St. Luke’s ends the season with a record of 20-9. The Wildcats were the only team among the seven Mobile-area schools advancing to the Final Four, that reached a championship game. In girls’ play, St. Paul’s (5A), Vigor (4A) and Davidson (7A) all lost in the state semifinals. In boys’ play, Baker (7A), McGill-Toolen (6A) and UMS-Wright (5A) all lost their state semifinal games.