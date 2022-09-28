For the first time in nearly 30 years, a new head coach will be on the sidelines when the Coastal Alabama Community College South (Bay Minette) women’s basketball team begins its season in November. Over the summer Linda Pitts — one of the most successful coaches in the school’s history — announced her retirement after 28 seasons leading the Sun Chiefs and more than 40 as a head coach. Her successor is a familiar face to fans and players alike: Cedric Yelding, who served as Pitts’ assistant coach for the past two seasons.

“Coach Pitts and I have such a good relationship and worked well together very quickly because we share a lot of the same philosophies,” Yelding said.

When he was hired as an assistant in 2020, Yelding had no experience coaching at the collegiate level, but was coming off a successful 20-year career in high school athletics in Baldwin County. At his most recent post, he led Daphne High School to five regionals, played for two regional championships and won eight area championships.

A star point guard for South Alabama’s Sun Belt Conference championship teams in the early ’90s, Yelding maintains a close relationship with USA athletics to this day and was recently recruiting players at the Elite Basketball Camp held at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. He said he hopes to make an immediate impact in recruiting as head coach of the Sun Chiefs.

“There’s a lot of talent all over the state and I plan on hitting the trails and recruiting hard,” Yelding said.

Coastal Alabama Community College Athletics Director Daniel Head said promoting Yelding was an obvious choice, but recognized how much Pitts will be missed throughout the college system.

“Her loyalty and commitment to our student-athletes has been incredible for the 20-plus years she’s been here,” Head said. “Coach Pitts is all about serving the students, which includes teaching full time, which is a part of the job she loves. She’s just as passionate about that as she is when she’s out on the court with her players, so it’ll be a major adjustment for our entire college not having her in those various roles.”

Having followed Yelding’s career all the way back to his days leading the Jaguars, Head said he’s watching him grow in his collegiate coaching experience.

“He’s such a great basketball guy,” Head said of Yelding. “Coach Pitts has been a great mentor to him and with him being very well known throughout the region, it’s another feather in the athletic department’s cap to have such a strong leader over the program.”

Yelding said one of his key goals above and beyond success on the court is maintaining the stellar player graduation rate that was so important to his predecessor.

Simmons commits to UMobile

UMS-Wright senior Bridges Simmons has committed to sign a scholarship offer with the University of Mobile basketball team, according to a Twitter announcement on the UMS-Wright basketball page last week. Simmons, who helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 5A state championship game a year ago, is a 6-foot-3 guard who is expected to fit well with Mobile head coach Darnell Archey’s offensive approach. Last season, Simmons averaged 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He was a first-team Class 5A All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Jags’ Maddux wins honor

South Alabama’s Hannah Maddux, a junior from San Antonio, Texas, was recently named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. Maddux, an outside hitter, totaled 56 kills and a .311 hitting percentage in three matches, averaging 5.60 kills per set in 10 sets played during the Jaguar Invitational. She recorded 16 kills and a .342 hitting percentage in a win over Ole Miss. She followed up that performance with a season-high 22 kills and a .311 percentage against Florida A&M. She finished the tournament by scoring 18 kills and a .282 hitting percentage against Eastern Kentucky, which helped the Jags to a third victory in the tournament.

Fairhope’s Conway commits

Fairhope baseball player Jacob Conway has committed to sign with the University of Mobile, according to a post on Conway’s Twitter page over the weekend. Conway batted .305 last year, with a .496 on-base percentage, 20 runs batted in, 26 runs scored, 30 walks, 11 doubles and two home runs.