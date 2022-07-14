A week after a local group was set to unveil a marker remembering a 1909 lynching in the city of Mobile, the placement of the monument is in doubt.

The Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP), lead by County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, has asked Mayor Sandy Stimpson to remove the marker for lynching victim Richard Robertson because its placement near Mardi Gras Park violates the rules the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) set for her group when it paid for the monument.

Ludgood and Stimpson have been dealing with where to put the marker commemorating Robertson’s lynching for about a year. Ludgood and the MCCRP had initially received approval to place the historic plaque at the intersection of Government and Royal streets, where the statue of Confederate Adm. Raphael Semmes once stood. When the Mayor’s Office pushed back on the location, Ludgood’s group got permission from the EJI to place the marker near the entrance of Government Plaza. Last week, however, two of her fellow commissioners took issue with that.

In a letter to Stimpson provided to Lagniappe through an open records request, Commissioner Randall Dueitt wrote that he took issue with the marker placement because Robertson had been accused of killing a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy and injuring another.

“It is my strong belief that regardless of circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Robertson, no one should be honored for taking the life of a law enforcement officer,” Dueitt wrote. “I want to be clear that I do not condone in any way the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Robertson, but with my past employment as a sworn law enforcement officer with the city of Mobile and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, I cannot support the placement of this marker for Robertson at any location, including the entrance of Government Plaza.”

Commissioner Connie Hudson also wrote in a letter that the marker in front of the main Government Plaza entrance could pose a problem for foot traffic.

“As I became aware today, Mayor, the city granted the right-of-way permit for the marker installation, in part, due to a mistaken impression that all three county commissioners were in agreement with the installation on county property at this site,” she wrote. “That is not the case, and on behalf of my office, I request that the city withdraw the permit approval for the current location planned.”

In response to the dispute between commissioners, Stimpson used his authority to place the marker near Christ Church Cathedral on Church Street, near Mardi Gras Park. However, Ludgood has taken issue with that spot.

“We have submitted to EJI two different sites which were approved by the city, which they, in turn, have approved, but neither of which has materialized,” Ludgood wrote to Stimpson. “To have it erected in any other location without going through their approval process places our coalition in violation of our agreement with EJI.”

In email responses to Stimpson and her commission colleagues, Ludgood wrote that denying the marker placement based on an accusation and not a conviction of Robertson goes against what the country stands for.

“If we believe in the rule of law, then we must acknowledge that, like all of us who claim the United States as home, we are ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ including Richard Robertson,” she wrote. “If Richard Robertson had been duly convicted of the charges against him, neither the Equal Justice Initiative nor our local coalition would be advocating that there be a memorial erected recognizing what happened to him. Having met with members of our coalition, I believe you know that to be true.”

The location near Government Plaza is important to MCCRP members because the lynching occurred at what was then the county courthouse; the new county courthouse is in Government Plaza. Karlos Finley, an MCCRP member and chair of the marker unveiling committee, told Lagniappe the actual location of the lynching is at the mouth of the Bankhead Tunnel. In other words, Finley said, the Government Plaza location “checks all the boxes” EJI is looking for, including that it gets a lot of foot and vehicle traffic.

The marker remains standing, but covered near Mardi Gras Park, as of July 12. In a letter to Ludgood, Stimpson said it would remain covered in case the MCCRP wanted to consider it as a temporary location. If not, he wrote that the city would take it down and place it back in storage.

Finley said the Robertson marker is one of six planned throughout the county to remember victims of lynchings. Robertson’s is their first attempt at placing a plaque on public grounds in Mobile, Finley said, because it was the first to happen during what EJI has specified as “years of racial terror.” It’s also the only one that happened within the boundaries of the city of Mobile during that time.