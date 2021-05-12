Opponents of Baldwin County’s newest planning district are asking Judge Joseph Norton to recuse himself from a lawsuit contesting its legitimacy. In a news release last week, the Baldwin County Martin Luther King Celebration Committee Inc. and the Baldwin County chapter of the NAACP claimed Norton has a conflict of interest because his wife sells real estate in the district.

Baldwin County’s Planning District 19 — south of Fairhope between Twin Beech Road and County Road 32 — was approved by voters in a Dec. 29 referendum. But opponents of the district claimed its boundaries were illegally drawn to exclude minority voters. They filed suit against the county in February, seeking an injunction against the district.

The Baldwin County Commission answered the lawsuit March 31, also filing a motion to dismiss the case. The next day, without holding a hearing on the motion, Norton granted a partial motion to dismiss.

“We had a retired judge review the case independently to solicit legal reasoning [for Norton’s order],” plaintiffs’ advocate Willie Williams wrote. “The legal comment is, ‘Judge Norton issued an ex parte motion without the benefit of the plaintiffs’ counsel and without a motion hearing.’ The judge indicates no reason to grant [a dismissal] motion and subsequently a partial dismissal order without a comment and motion hearing to discuss the merit of the motion … The lawsuit is not about a candidate election; it was a special zoning election. The partial motion issued by Judge Norton was to subvert the lawsuit. It would allow the plaintiff to win their claim but not allow the election to be declared illegal and overturned. The legal issue is firm on the merit of an illegal election.”

Williams also noted Norton’s wife, Laura, is a partner in Wise Living Real Estate, which allegedly has a property listed in the disputed district. In 2019, Norton recused himself from a 5-year-old fraud case after acknowledging a potential conflict of interest between the defendant and Wise Living Real Estate.

Meanwhile, despite the lawsuit, the new planning district continues to organize. At the Baldwin County Planning Commission meeting last week, Planning Director Matthew Brown reported the District 19 advisory committee had already drafted and submitted its draft zoning ordinance.

While it prohibits 21 specific uses of property in the district — from landfills and car washes to dairies, night clubs and mini-warehouses — it also creates the county’s first “Family Heritage Overlay District.”

“The goal is to prevent the displacement of culturally significant local communities in the area,” Brown said, referring to the predominantly Black population along Twin Beech Road. “This makes special provisions to allow for the continuance of nonconforming uses of these properties and it creates ‘heirs property.’”

Brown said property owners within the family heritage district may rebuild or maintain nonconforming uses, subject to building codes, but the right will be rescinded if the property is ever transferred to someone other than an immediate family member.

“The concern was every community out there might have groups that say, ‘We’re a family that has been here for 100 years and therefore we want a special overlay district,’” Brown said. “So we wanted to make it clear it was designed specifically for a specific purpose.”

Baldwin County’s zoning process is a uniquely citizen-led effort that begins with a certified petition of qualified electors within the boundaries of a proposed district. Although the majority of the county is unzoned, 18 districts were created before 2010. There was a 10-year lull in newly proposed district before three separate efforts were launched last year. Organizers outside Magnolia Springs and Foley also notified the county of their intent to form Planning Districts 11 and 34, respectively.

Coincidentally, voters in proposed Planning District 11 held their referendum last week. According to Elections Supervisor Violetta Smith, “unofficially, the election failed.”

Provisional ballots were not scheduled to be counted until after this newspaper’s deadline, but Smith said there were 132 “yes” votes in the Planning District 11 election and 212 “no” votes. For comparison, voters in District 19 approved their referendum by a margin of 293 to 28.