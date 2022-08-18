The administration’s newly released plans for a refurbished Mobile Civic Center were met with a speed bump Thursday, as members of the Planning Commission delayed a vote on a rezoning package, which would’ve set the vision into motion.

The commission, on Thursday, voted to delay until next month a vote to apply new zoning rules to the 22-acre Civic Center property until next month, as the city debates the area’s future. The site is considered a “special district” and currently does not have zoning requirements.

Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp presented commissioners with the city’s visit, which includes splitting the parcels up into six distinct zoning districts, each with different height and use restrictions.

The two subdistricts, known as CC. 1 and CC. 6 would allow 13 stories for the arena and no more than three stories on buildings with street frontage. The CC. 2 subdistrict would allow buildings of up to 16 stories to allow for a hotel. Other expanded uses include: retail, office and restaurants. The CC. 3 subdistrict allows no more than 10 stories and would accommodate the 1,000-space parking garage. The next subdistrict, CC. 4 could accommodate up to eight stories and could be part of a mixed-use development. The CC.5 subdistrict would be the one closest to residential houses and would somewhat mimic nearby neighborhoods. The height in that location would be limited to five stories.

Downtown Mobile Alliance President and CEO Elizabeth Stevens was one of the loudest critics of the plan, telling commissioners that the rezoning proposal would put suburban design in an urban landscape. She also criticized a plan to put a six-story office building for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The building takes up too much land,” Stevens said. “We want more residential and commercial uses considered.”

Like many at the meeting, Stevens asked the commission to hold over the vote.

Residents of the Church Street East neighborhood — a portion of which would abutt the Civic Center property — were concerned about parking, especially in the area where residential zoning was proposed.

Jim Bacchus, a Church Street East resident and engineer, told commissioners the CC. 5 subdistrict only allows one parking spot per residence and can include on-street parking.

“That’s not enough,” he said. “I’m concerned that their on-street parking will be in front of my house.”

While Bacchus said he is “excited” for the development, residents are hoping the residential portion of the project will remain single-family, as that is consistent with what lies across Lawrence Street in the Church Street East neighborhood.

Marie Dyson, president of the Church Street East neighborhood association, echoed those concerns, saying multi-family residential housing should not be allowed.

“Whatever happens in that special district affects all of us,” she said. “I think we’ll work together beautifully , but I don’t think splitting the area into different districts will work.”

District 6 Councilman Scott Jones, who represents his elected colleagues on the commission, told his colleagues that a third Civic Center proposal, from a group of developers, could be on its way. If that’s the case, he said, he would want to see that plan before making any zoning changes.

Right now, the architecture firm Populous has released two plans to the public. Both call for a renovated arena, but one plan includes a renovated theater while the other doesn’t. Both proposals would decrease the seating capacity of the arena slightly to 8,000.