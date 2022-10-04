The Mobile Planning Commission, on Thursday, could decide the future of a proposed three-story apartment complex near a neighborhood at the intersection of Dauphin Street and Sage Avenue.

Commissioners will be asked to approve the planned unit development and rezoning request to allow the 358-unit, nine-building complex on property that used to make up the Graf Dairy in Midtown. The property is already zoned as a limited business district and for multifamily housing, planning staff wrote in a report ahead of the meeting.

After seeing the plans for himself, District 1 City Councilman Cory Penn approves of the project and believes it will improve, not detract from, the area.

“I feel good about the new development coming to District 1,” he said. “The plan I’ve seen will help with the issues brought up by residents who oppose it, like with the drainage concerns.”

The proposal includes security fences and gates, as well as a privacy fence of an undisclosed height. Planning staff wrote the privacy fence would have to be no shorter than 6 feet.

In planning documents, the project’s developer wrote the proposed apartments would come with amenities such as a pool, a pet spa, exercise facilities and a yoga studio.

Zoning at the property abutting the Cromwell Place neighborhood has been fraught in the past. In 2008, the property was rezoned from residential to commercial to allow a bank or drug store.

A developer applied for a new planned unit development in 2016, but it was denied because the rezoning in 2008 only allowed a bank or drug store and therefore a car wash was not an appropriate use.

Three lots were approved for the property’s current zoning in 2019, although the most recent planned unit development calls to change the orientation of some of the lots in question.

The Planning Commission has the final decision on planned unit developments, while the City Council must vote to approve rezonings. The commission’s meeting on Thursday will begin at 2 p.m. with a public hearing session, followed immediately by a deliberation session where a decision will be made.