Two key players on Orange Beach’s football team last season, quarterback-defensive back Cash Turner and running back-defensive back Chris Pearson, left the school and transferred to Gulf Shores a few months ago, joining Spanish Fort quarterback Brendan Byrd who also transferred to the Dolphins’ program. Recently, Turner and Pearson reenrolled at Orange Beach, returning to the Makos’ program, which recently hired three-time state championship-winning head coach Jamey DuBose from Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga. Pearson was a first-team All-State performer last season as an athlete. He rushed for 1,095 yards and 17 touchdowns and caught seven passes for 192 yards and four more scores. On defense, he had 65 total tackles, 43 of those being solo stops. He also had four interceptions, returning three for TDs. Turner passed for 677 yards and seven TDs, and rushed for 471 yards and seven TDs.

Jags’ roster changing again

There has been a lot of movement on the South Alabama men’s basketball roster recently, much like a year ago. Four members of last season’s team have entered the transfer portal, while three players have been added to the team from the transfer portal. The biggest loss among the former players who are entering the portal is Javon Franklin, who averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds a game last season for the Jags. He is a graduate transfer and won’t have to sit out a season. He arrived in Mobile from Auburn. Also leaving are forward Jamal West, G Andrew Anderson and his brother, forward Alex Anderson. West played in just 12 games last season and Andrew Anderson missed the entire season because of a medical issue. Alex Anderson, a freshman, had 16 starts and averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. Joining the Jags will be former NCAA Division II standouts Owen White of Michigan Tech and Isiah Moore of Franklin Pierce College, as well as Florida Gulf Coast’s Kevin Samuel. The Jags also signed two prep players in November — guard Jamar Franklin of Rockledge High in Florida and forward Julian Margrave of Louisburg, Kansas.

Goff is Pitcher of Week

University of Mobile pitcher Brinkley Goff, a former Saraland standout, was named the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Pitcher of the Week this week for the third time this season. Goff enters the SSAC tournament this week with her teammates on the Rams’ No. 1-ranked team in the country. She boasts a 2-0 record on the season with an earned run average of 0.92. She has pitched 13 complete games, produced one save and thrown 121.2 innings, striking out 103 batters.

Golf teams advance

Five Mobile-area teams advanced to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state tournament, which takes place next week in Huntsville, via their play in sub-state tournaments on Monday. Other sub-state tournaments were scheduled Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. In Class 7A boys’ play at Moore’s Mill in Auburn, Mary G. Montgomery placed second to Auburn High, both earning state nods. Trip Duke of Fairhope qualified for the state tournament as an individual. In 5A boys’ play at the Country Club of Mobile, UMS-Wright beat runner-up John Carroll by 39 strokes. UMS golfer Ken Brown was the medalist with a 72 along with John Carroll’s Sudishan Varadan. Thomas Crane (73) Will Howard (73) and Max Johnston (75) rounded out the UMS scoring. Parker Crabtree of UMS earned a spot in the state tourney as an individual. At Rock Creek in Fairhope, Bayside Academy beat Opp with Bayside’s Cole Komyati earning medalist honors with a round of 70. Taylor Hallon of Mobile Christian shot 71 to qualify as an individual. In girls’ play, MGM was second to Auburn at Moore’s Mill in team competition, and MGM’s Kylie Johnston won medalist honors with a 73. Fairhope’s Addie Spears and Daphne’s Ella Kate Hewes both shot 75 to qualify as individuals. In 1A-3A competition, Trinity Presbyterian topped Bayside Academy in the team results. Bayside’s Causey Thompson turned in a round of 76 to claim medalist honors, while Cottage Hill Christian’s Allyson Bell qualified as an individual for the state tournament. Tuesday’s sub-state play was scheduled in boys’ competition for Class 1A-2A at Troy Country Club and in Class 6A at the Country Club of Mobile. In girls’ competition, Class 6A was scheduled to play at the Country Club of Mobile.