The outcome is one thing, an important thing no doubt, but it is actually playing in the game that holds the greatest meaning for Alabama and Auburn players taking part in the Iron Bowl. For most, they have grown up all their lives hearing about the game, and in many cases living and dying with the result of the game.

People in the state ask newcomers, “Who ya for?” They are not inquiring about one’s preference for president or senator or even the latest contestants on “The Voice.” The question is in reference to Alabama or Auburn and usually those asking the question want a definitive answer; choose your family and stick with it.

As such, growing up in that environment only serves to enhance the intensity, feelings, and dramatics for those who later get the opportunity to play in the Iron Bowl, to experience, from field level, the energy and importance the game holds for those in the state.

From that perspective, some former Auburn and Alabama players were asked to describe what it is like to play in the Iron Bowl:

Jake Coker, Alabama, 2014-14: “I think it means a lot more for kids who are from Alabama because you know the weight of that game and what it means to people. I always remember being with my family growing up and watching that game and pulling for Alabama when everybody else in my family was pulling for Auburn, outside of my dad. So it really means a lot. And to be able to say that I started that game (in 2015) and we beat Auburn is something that I’ll always remember and I have a lot of pride in that, no matter how old I am. When I am older and my kids are watching the game I can always tell them stories of what it was like to play in that game. I’m looking forward to that. That will be a great memory for me too.”

Darrell “Lectron” Williams, Auburn, 1989-91: “Before you play in the game you hear about other players’ experiences and you try to get an idea about what they mean when they say it’s just different. You play a lot of football games in college and high school and what not, but there’s just something about that game that is different. It really doesn’t matter if one team is better than the other, or if both teams are on level ground, the atmosphere and the build-up — especially for someone like me who grew up in Alabama and you hear from guys from both sides who played in the game. It’s almost like playing against your brother because in a lot of cases you played with and against a lot of these guys in high school. It’s kind of like a family where you love each other, but at the same time you’re trying to get the best of the other person.

“I think it’s just something special for Alabamians. It’s something that we have more than any other state’s rivalry; it’s like family. That’s the only way I can describe it. It’s like fighting for the bragging rights for your family.”

Reese Dismukes, Auburn, 2011-14: “Oh man, it’s unlike any other game. Obviously, you grow up either Alabama or Auburn and sometimes people will switch, depending on where they go to school. And for a lot of people, their year revolves around it. The amount of energy both programs have, just from the love and commitment of their fan bases, makes it truly special.

“Obviously, I love playing in Jordan-Hare, but my favorite road environment to play in was Bryant-Denny for sure. You roll into town and it’s hostile. They don’t let you see your families before you go in there and they make you do the Tiger Walk inside, which only gets us more fired up. And beyond that, you’ve got 101,000 people who hate you. If that doesn’t get your motor oil running and your blood hot, I don’t know what will.

“On top of that, my parents will never go back there. They stick the visiting teams’ parents in the upper deck, top corner. My mom said she couldn’t even see a video screen from up there, that the players looked like ants. … You turn around and they come to Auburn and we put their families right there in the lower level. It doesn’t make sense why we don’t return the favor and stuck their fans up in the sky too.

“It’s a fun game and it’s why you go to Alabama and why you go to Auburn, to play in that game and for it to decide the fate of your season. Usually, if you win that game you go to the SEC Championship. It’s a big football game. I like playing there; I like hostile environments and that’s definitely one for sure.”

Jalston Fowler, Alabama, 2011-14: It’s electric. It’s the hate that you’ve got for each other; it’s built up through the whole year because (the winner) gets bragging rights. That’s not just for the fans, but it’s for yourself, too. I grew up an Alabama fan, but I pretty much cheered for anybody in the SEC. My third-grade teacher turned me into an Alabama fan, but I pretty much rooted for everybody in the SEC. I always, always cheered for Alabama. This is a big week. There’s going to be a lot of talk. You might put a little money on a dinner or something like that. This guy at work, we already have a bet about who’s going to be buying dinner.”

Willie Anderson, Auburn, 1993-95: “I talk to guys like Takeo Spikes, who’s from Georgia, and Wayne Gandy, who’s from Florida; I live in Atlanta now and there’s a lot of Auburn guys from here; Auburn-Georgia rivalry is a big rivalry. I tell Ronnie Brown this, and all the guys who are not from Alabama, you guys don’t really understand, you can’t understand. I was pissed off when ESPN did the whole Iron Bowl Hate thing; do you remember that? They talked to a bunch of guys from Georgia for that thing. Cam — he had a magical season, he’s a great player — he’s from Georgia, but he was on that show. They can’t possibly understand what it means to be from Alabama, to live in Mobile, to be from Birmingham or Huntsville or any of these small towns around the state, and to play in that game.

Takeo played one of the greatest games in his career against Georgia, but he’s from there, it means something to him. If you’re from Alabama and you play in that game, playing in the Iron Bowl, it’s different, everything is different. It’s like, with me, I was the No. 3 player in the country (recruiting prospect), the first lineman to be 6A Player of the Year, No. 1 (prospect) in Alabama. It was supposed to be a shoo-in that I was going to Alabama, a shoo-in. If there was social media back then, I probably would have gotten all kinds of death threats, all kinds of craziness, for not picking Alabama. They were coming off a national championship and I was the No. 1 (rated) lineman of the year, and you pick 5-6 Auburn? It was crazy.

“… My friends and me we would watch the (Dallas) Cowboys on Thanksgiving and then two days later, we’d watch the Iron Bowl. Growing up in Alabama, there was no better feeling in the world playing in that game. … My freshman year, when we couldn’t go to a bowl game (because of NCAA sanctions), we won the iron Bowl and we celebrated like we were the best team in America. It’s a great feeling, and being from Alabama, it just feels different. It means everything.”

Bob Baumhower, Alabama, 1973-76: “It’s probably, from a players’ perspective and I would say from my perspective, it’s probably the most interesting game that I’ve ever played in, including my days in Miami (with the Dolphins). The only thing that could compare to it in Miami would be when we played the Jets because I knew a lot of players on that team, including Richard Todd and Marty Lyons, who I played with at Alabama. But the thing about the Iron Bowl is that there’s a lot of relationships there that were started before your college career, and in a lot of cases you’re playing against a lot of really good friends as a player. And that, to me, is really interesting. That game means so much more because of that, whatever you want to call it — that dynamic — of having two institutions, Alabama and Auburn, the cross-state rivals, and all that is a huge deal. But what makes it special is the relationships between the players before, during and after the game.

“(Former Auburn great) Tom Banks and I have become very good friends. Mike Kolen and I are very good friends. I have a lot of really good friends that went to Auburn and played at Auburn and were competitors. What makes it interesting is the intensity and the meaning of the game as much as anything. You ask me what it’s like, it’s very special. And that’s coming from a guy who played a long time in the NFL. It doesn’t go away. That Iron Bowl rivalry and the relationships involved in that is a very special thing.”

Roger Shultz, Alabama, 1987-90:” It’s funny because I played in it under coach (Bill) Curry, and with coach Curry you could kind of feel the pressure. We obviously knew it was a pretty big game but back then Tennessee was a pretty big game too. Of course, it wasn’t bigger than the Iron Bowl, though you could make an argument for the Tennessee game. But with coach Curry, you could sense it because he never beat Auburn when he was at Georgia Tech, he never beat Auburn when he was at Alabama; it was a tense preparation for the game all that week. When coach (Gene) Stallings took over, he was like, ‘We’re going to go out there and kick their butts.’ And that’s the way it was really. If you’re worried about making mistakes then you’re probably going to go out there and lose the game. It was a different attitude with coach Stallings. He just knew we were going to win the game, and that made a difference.

“Obviously growing up in Alabama and being an Alabama fan my whole life, it means something. It’s always funny too, when you get these guys who are from out of state, after that first Iron Bowl they all realize how big the Iron Bowl is. It’s what people live with the year round. Some people are a little crazy over it. It’s important. There’s no doubt it’s an important thing. So it was good to play in it and finally get that win.

“I’ve still got the game ball (from the 1990 win). I presented the game ball to coach Stallings but it wasn’t that ball from the last snap. That went in my bag and I gave coach Stallings another game ball. He’s got one on his shelf, but it wasn’t the ball from the last play. If you’re watching the replay of that 1990 game, Junior Sewell is holding up the ball and I come run in and grab it. I stuck it in my bag then I asked a manager to give me another game ball to give to coach Stallings. It was a big win.”