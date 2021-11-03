The playoffs have arrived, which only adds to the stress of picking the winning team in games. It should, on paper, be somewhat easier, at least in the first round, because No. 1 seeds play No. 4 seeds, and No. 2 seeds play No. 3 seeds, but we all recognize that’s just on paper. On paper, my record indicates this is not an exercise of which I am proficient, so the task is not made any easier.

We will touch on all 17 of the first-round playoff games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, hoping for good results — for my picks, I mean. Then again, maybe having me pick the opposing team is the best gift I could offer a team. We shall see.

Bubba Thompson, former two-sport standout at McGill-Toolen who now plays professional baseball in the Texas Rangers’ organization, agreed to step in as this week’s guest picker. If I were you, I’d lean more toward his picks than those noted here. Or for that matter, the picks of Randy, Darron or Pigskin, all offered above in our weekly Prep Picks Panel where I am in next-to-last place, finishing only ahead of the guest picker spot, which features a different picker each week.

So on that glass-half-empty momentum, let’s make some prep football picks. By the way, and this could be considered glass-half-full optimism, I had my best week of the year last week, going 14-2 in picks. But we’re right back to glass-half-empty existence when recognizing my record for the year is now 144-47.

OK, let’s get started:

Daphne at Central-Phenix City: The Trojans have been an up-and-down team; Central has not. The Red Devils are 10-0 heading into the playoffs and have a handful of college prospects on the roster. The Trojans need to play their best game of the year this week to advance. The pick: Central.

Baker at Auburn: Here’s another Class 7A matchup in which the home team is going to be favored going in. Auburn has played well this season, especially lately, but Baker is one of those teams that has the talent and the game plan to knock off favored teams. Can the Hornets knock off the Tigers? The pick: Auburn.

Baldwin County at Helena: Scott Rials has done a good job with the Tigers this season and Ty Mims has adapted well to being the team’s quarterback and top playmaker. This is Baldwin County’s first playoff appearance in a while and they have to face Helena, which until last week’s loss at UMS-Wright was undefeated. But there’s something about these Tigers. The pick: Baldwin County.

Selma at St. Paul’s: The Saints are on a roll. The difficult schedule they played at the start of the season is starting to pay dividends for the defending Class 5A state champs. Selma is stepping into the lion’s den this week by playing the Saints on their home field. The pick: St. Paul’s.

Marbury at UMS-Wright: Name a team that has more momentum or more confidence heading into the playoffs than UMS-Wright. I’ll wait. The Bulldogs dominated previously unbeaten and then-No. 4-ranked Helena last Friday night, shutting out the Huskies 31-0. This program was built for the postseason. Marbury is the first team on the Bulldogs’ playoff path. The pick: UMS-Wright.

Calera at Spanish Fort: The Toros know a thing or two about the playoffs as well. They are building their momentum too and Calera is the current team standing in the way of their main goal for the season — a state title. The Toros should take this one easily. The pick: Spanish Fort.

Enterprise at Fairhope: While we are on the subject of teams playing with confidence and momentum, say hello to the Fairhope Pirates. They lost their first game of the year at Spanish Fort but have now strung nine straight wins together. Along the way, they claimed the Class 7A, Region 1 championship. Tim Carter’s bunch is playing well. The pick: Fairhope.

Prattville at Theodore: The Bobcats have had their troubles in the postseason in recent seasons. Last year they picked up a first-round victory for the first time since 2008. Their running game, led by Kierstan Rogers, should serve them well. The home-field advantage won’t hurt either. Will it be enough? Prattville is a program with a lot of previous playoff success. The pick: Theodore.

Bayside Academy at Southside Selma: This is one of those matchups where if one looks only at the records of the two teams, the team to pick would seem obvious. Southside enters the game with a 9-1 record and is on a seven-game win streak while the Admirals are 8-2. But the guess here is that Bayside’s 8-2 is at least as good as Southside’s 9-1 based on competition faced. And the guess here is also that Southside’s win streak is about to come to an end. The pick: Bayside Academy.

Highland Home at Orange Beach: Despite a limited roster, Orange Beach has quietly fashioned a strong season. The Makos enter the playoffs with a 9-1 record in just their second-ever season of play. And they got a little more help when Leroy and St. Luke’s were disqualified from the playoffs by the AHSAA for using ineligible players, moving the Makos to No. 2 in Class 2A, Region 1, which gave them a home game instead of a road game. Lots of positives all around. The pick: Orange Beach.

Other games: Saraland over Wetumpka, Pelham over McGill-Toolen, Demopolis over B.C. Rain, Faith Academy over Shelby County, Vigor over West Blocton, American Christian over Williamson, Mobile Christian over Bibb County.