Lagnia-POD S2, Ep17
Your weekly dose of Mobile’s funkiest podcast is here.
• Talks of annexation in Mobile have begun to stir the pot, and future stances on the issue appear to already be taking shape. Will Mobile be Alabama’s second-largest city?
• Mobile and Baldwin counties are positioned to have their best year ever in the NFL draft.
• A local real estate agent was fired for attending Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, 2021. A competing agent reported him to his corporate headquarters and he — and the whole local office — were fired. A jury ruled the corporate office breached its contract.
All this and more by hitting play…
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here