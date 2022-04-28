Lagnia-POD S2, Ep17

Your weekly dose of Mobile’s funkiest podcast is here.

• Talks of annexation in Mobile have begun to stir the pot, and future stances on the issue appear to already be taking shape. Will Mobile be Alabama’s second-largest city?

• Mobile and Baldwin counties are positioned to have their best year ever in the NFL draft.

• A local real estate agent was fired for attending Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, 2021. A competing agent reported him to his corporate headquarters and he — and the whole local office — were fired. A jury ruled the corporate office breached its contract.

All this and more by hitting play…