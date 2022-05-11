Lagnia-POD S2, Ep19

This week’s podcast episode dives into the latest south Alabama news with co-co-publishers Rob Holbert and Ashley Trice, and reporters Dale Liesch and Scott Johnson.

• Thought you’d be off the hook by turning to solar energy? No way, José. In this week’s cover story, reporter Gabriel Tynes explores how Alabama Power charges customers who use sunlight.

• Back-to-back wins put Mobile and Baldwin counties in the spotlight of economic development success with Airbus and Novelis announcing huge capital investments and a combined 2,000 new jobs.

• It’s no Romeo and Juliet, but the appalling and tragic fugitive love story of jailbird Casey White and jailer Vicky White has come to a deadly end.

All of this and more by hitting play…